India records 35,178 new Covid-19 cases, 440 fatalities in a day

The daily Covid-19 cases in India saw a steep rise on Wednesday as 35,178 people tested positive for the viral infection in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. On Tuesday, the number of cases registered in 24-hour span was 25,166.

The fatalities also increased to 440 and the death toll now stands at 432,519. The country have a total caseload of 32,285,857 infections.

The number of active cases is 367,415, which is the lowest in 148 days. It now comprises 1.14% of the total caseload. As many as 31,485,923 people have recovered from the disease over the last 24 hours, the health ministry data showed.

On Wednesday, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.96 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 23 days. The weekly positivity rate is at 1.95 per cent. According to the health ministry, it has been below three per cent for the last 54 days.

As many as 17,97,559 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 49,84,27,083.

Cumulatively, 560.6 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered during the nationwide vaccination drive so far, as per the health ministry figures. India on Monday administered at least 8.82 million doses, the highest ever number of vaccinations in a single day since the start of the drive on January 16 this year.