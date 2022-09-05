India records 5,910 new Covid cases; active tally further declines to 53,974

India on Monday recorded 5,910 new Covid cases and 16 more deaths in the last 24 hours, which pushed the caseload and the death toll to 4,44,62,445 and 5,28,007 respectively, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard.

The total number of recoveries in the country is now over 4,38,80,464 with 7,034 more patients recuperating from Covid in the last 24 hours. The overall recovery rate stands at 98.69%.

The active cases, meanwhile, have further declined to 53,974 and constitute 0.12% of the total cases.

On Sunday, India recorded 6,809 cases, 26 deaths and 8,414 recoveries. The active cases on Sunday stood at 55,114.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2.27 lakh samples were tested for Covid in the last 24 hours and the cumulative count is more than 88.73 crore.

India's overall vaccination coverage against Covid has crossed 213.50 crore with more than 32.3 lakh doses administered to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday.

Of the total vaccinations, more than 16.81 crore beneficiaries have been inoculated with the precautionary dose.

