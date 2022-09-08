India records 6,395 new Covid cases in 24 hours; active caseload at 50,342

India on Thursday recorded a slightly higher number of daily Covid cases as compared to the day before with 6,395 fresh infections, taking the overall tally so far to 44,478,636. On Wednesday, the country reported 5,379 new cases. According to the union health ministry data, the active caseload in the country is at 50,342, accounting for 0.11 percent of the total cases. While the daily positivity rate is at 1.96 percent, the weekly positivity rate is at 1.88 percent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the data, a total of 4,39,00,204 people have been recovered so far - out of which - 6,614 have been recovered in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in the country stands at 98.7 percent.

Also read: Is Covid-19 finally on its way out? Scientists say ‘no’ | Here's why

Around 88.83 crore samples have been tested for coronavirus so far in the country, according to the official data. Out of the total, a total of 3,25,602 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

Also read: Vitamin D supplement doesn’t reduce Covid risk: Study

Meanwhile, India's vaccination coverage has reached the 214.27 crore-mark - out of which 17.49 crore are precaution (booster) doses. In the last 24 hours, 36,31,977 people have been administered the vaccine doses. In the 12-14 age group, 4.53 crore people have gotten their first doses and 3.06 crores the second. Over 6.17 crore people in the 15-18 age group have gotten their first doses and more than 5.25 crore second doses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}