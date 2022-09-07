Home / India News / India records 5,379 new Covid cases in 24 hours; active caseload drops to 50,594

India records 5,379 new Covid cases in 24 hours; active caseload drops to 50,594

Published on Sep 07, 2022 10:12 AM IST

Published on Sep 07, 2022 10:12 AM IST

While the daily positivity rate is at 1.67 percent, the weekly positivity rate is at 2.0 percent.

Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

India on Wednesday recorded a slightly higher number of daily Covid-19 cases as compared to the day before with 5,379 fresh infections - taking the total cases tally to 44,472,241. On Tuesday, the country reported 4,417 new cases. The active caseload in the country has declined to 50,594 - accounting for 0.11 percent of the total cases.

According to the health ministry data, a total of 7,094 have recovered in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in the country stands at 98.7 percent.

While the daily positivity rate is at 1.67 percent, the weekly positivity rate is at 2.0 percent.

Around 88.80 crore samples have been tested for coronavirus so far in the country, according to the official data - out of this, a total of 3,21,917 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

According to the government, over 202.16 crores (2,02,16,02,325) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far. More than 5.17 crore (5,17,71,950) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, it added.

Meanwhile, India's vaccination coverage has reached the 213.91 crore-mark - out of which 17.16 crore are precaution (booster) doses. In the last 24 hours, 18,81,319 people have been administered the vaccine doses.

covid-19 india covid 19 tally
