India records 7,830 new Covid cases, active infections breach 40,000-mark

India on Wednesday witnessed a significant jump in the daily Covid-19 cases as compared to the day before with 7,830 new infections - taking the total tally to 4,47,76,002. On Tuesday, a total of 5,676 cases were reported. According to the health ministry data, the active infections stand at 40,215.

Delhi reported 980 Covid cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate at 25.98% (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON