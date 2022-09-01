India records 7,946 new Covid-19 cases as active caseload drops to 62,748

With 7,946 new coronavirus infections being reported, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 44,436,339, while the active cases declined to 62,748, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 527,911 with 37 fatalities which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 1,919 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.