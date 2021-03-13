India records highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations with over 2 million doses
With over 20 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses, India on Friday recorded the highest number of vaccinations administered in a single day, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.
As many as 20,53,537 vaccine doses were administered on Day 56 of the vaccination drive ( March 12) through 30,561 sessions.
A total of 16,39,663 beneficiaries that included Health Care Workers (HCW) and Front Line Workers (FLW) were vaccinated the first dose and 4,13,874 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of the vaccine.
So far, a cumulative total of 2,82,18,457 doses of the vaccine have been administered through 4,86,314 sessions.
Eight states constituted 74 per cent of the 20,53,537 doses administered in the last 24 hours. Uttar Pradesh has topped the list with more than 3.3 lakh doses.
Ten States account for 69 per cent of the second dose vaccinations in the country. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 9.71 per cent (4,99,242) of the total second dose vaccinations.
There are currently 2,02,022 active cases in the country, 1.78 per cent of the total positive cases, including 24,882 new cases in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra, one of the worst affected states, accounts for 63.57 per cent of the total active cases. 15,817 new cases reported in the last 24 hours in the state.
As many as 20 States/UTs have less than 1,000 Active Cases.
Meanwhile, cumulative recoveries rose to 1,09,73,260 with the national Recovery Rate reaching 96.82 per cent.
A total of 140 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Five States account for 81.43 per cent of the new deaths.
