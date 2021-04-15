Home / India News / India records over 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, more than 1,000 deaths reported for second consecutive day
India records over 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, more than 1,000 deaths reported for second consecutive day

With 200,739 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest spike in a day, the total tally crossed the 14 million mark.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Bengaluru: A medic collects samples for COVID-19 tests at Bengaluru City Railway Station, amid surge in coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI04_14_2021_000116B)(PTI)

As India’s trajectory of the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to witness an upward trend since the last month, India reported more than 2 lakh new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry updated at 8am on Thursday. The toll from the disease remained above 1,000 for the second day in a row.

With 200,739 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest spike in a day, the total tally crossed the 14 million mark (14,074,564 to be exact), the ministry's update showed. The active cases too witnessed a massive jump of 106,173, taking the total caseload to 1471,877. As more grim figures are being reported each day, states have imposed restrictions on movement of people.

While Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat have imposed a night curfew, Maharashtra, which is contributing the maximum number of daily cases, is not only observing night curfew and weekend lockdown but Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of more than five people, has also been imposed across the state during the daytime.

Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 surge, the government on Wednesday decided to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations for class 10 and has postponed them for students of class 12. The announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and other top officials.

As the second wave of Covid-19 intensifies, the government has urged citizens, who eligible to take the coronavirus vaccine, to get shot as soon as possible.

