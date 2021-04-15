IND USA
A medic collects a swab sample of a man for Covid-19 at a testing centre, amid a countrywide spike in coronavirus cases, in Prayagraj.
A medic collects a swab sample of a man for Covid-19 at a testing centre, amid a countrywide spike in coronavirus cases, in Prayagraj.(ANI Photo)
Live

LIVE: Brazil registers 73,513 new Covid-19 cases, 3,459 more deaths

A total of 12,336,036 people have been discharged across India so far while the active caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country stands at 1,365,704.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 06:44 AM IST

India on Wednesday saw the highest-ever single day spike in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after 184,372 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the caseload to over 13.87 million, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. More than 1,000 deaths (1,027 exact) were recorded during the same period- the highest in over five months- with the death toll now climbing to 172,085, the update showed. A total of 12,336,036 people have been discharged so far while the active caseload stands at 1,365,704.


As infections and deaths have been spiking across states and Union Territories (UTs) under the second wave of the coronavirus disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with the governors and lieutenant governors (L-Gs) of all states and UTs where he suggested that governors "can actively engage to ensure that social institutions collaborate seamlessly with the state governments towards micro containment," according to a statement.


Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on Wednesday reported the highest number of Covid disease cases since the beginning of the pandemic last year. Uttar Pradesh saw 20,510 new cases which pushed the overall tally to 744,021. The active caseload of UP breached the 100,000-mark with 111,835 cases.


Delhi recorded 17,282 new cases in the last 24 hours. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meet with L-G Baijal at 11 am due to the rising cases in the national capital.


The Centre, meanwhile, on Wednesday decided to cancel the CBSE board exams for class 10 and postpone the same for class 12. With regard to class 12 board exams, the Centre will review the Covid situation on June 1 and further details will be given. A notice of 15 days will be provided before the exams commence. The results of class 10 will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board.



Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 15, 2021 06:42 AM IST

    Brazil registers 73,513 new Covid-19 cases, 3,459 more deaths

    Brazil continued to register more than 3,000 deaths due to the coronavirus disease with 3,459 deaths added on Wednesday, according to data released by the country's health ministry. 73,513 fresh cases pushed the tally to 13,673,507, the data showed.

The highest number of 361 cases was reported in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, while 241 positive cases were reported from the neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri district and 206 positive cases from Rangareddy. (AFP PHOTO.)
The highest number of 361 cases was reported in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, while 241 positive cases were reported from the neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri district and 206 positive cases from Rangareddy. (AFP PHOTO.)
india news

Telangana, Andhra log steep rise in Covid-19 cases in 2 weeks

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 01:53 AM IST
State minister for health Eatala Rajender, who held a teleconference with the department officials and doctors, said there was no dearth of beds in the government hospitals and in private hospitals, there were nearly 14,000 beds available. He appealed to the private hospitals not to reject patients who were in need of beds.
On March 24, the Union health ministry said the variant was found in over 200 samples sent from Maharashtra, which became the first hot spot region during the second nationwide wave that began that month. (Photo by Vijay Bate / Hindustan Times)
On March 24, the Union health ministry said the variant was found in over 200 samples sent from Maharashtra, which became the first hot spot region during the second nationwide wave that began that month. (Photo by Vijay Bate / Hindustan Times)
india news

‘India’s double mutant could be considered a variant of concern’

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 04:35 AM IST
  • The double mutation refers to specific changes, among some others, that are denoted by E484Q (glutamate is replaced by glutamine at the 484th spot of the spike protein) and L452R (substitution of leucine with arginine at the 452nd position).
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Covid spike: Telangana, Andhra on high alert

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh and Telangana health department officials have sounded a high alert in view of the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases and urged all citizens to comply with virus-related guidelines
HT Image
HT Image
india news

April 17 Bypolls: Vote for TRS, if you want development, says KCR

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: Stating that voting for the opposition in a by-election would not fetch any benefits to the people, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday called upon the voters of Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency in Nalgonda district to vote for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS) for the comprehensive development of the constituency
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Another subdued Vishu as coronavirus concerns loom

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Amid the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic, Kerala observed yet another muted Vishu (New year) celebrations on Wednesday as the usual pomp, colour, lighting and crackers were missing for the second consecutive year
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Almost all ICU beds occupied in Bengaluru’s govt hospitals, 60% in pvt hospitals

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Bengaluru Nearly 100% of the around 400 intensive care units (ICU) beds and the ones with ventilators in government hospitals in Bengaluru are occupied, according to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) data, leaving little room for the growing number of Covid-19 patients who are in need of critical care
HT Image
HT Image
india news

State records highest 1-day spike, most cases in B’luru

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Bengaluru Both Karnataka and its capital city Bengaluru on Wednesday reported their highest single-day spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases since the outbreak of the pandemic, raising alarm bells over a rapidly deteriorating health crisis in the southern state
CBI issued the summons to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader on April 12 as part of its preliminary enquiry registered on April 6 (ANI)
CBI issued the summons to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader on April 12 as part of its preliminary enquiry registered on April 6 (ANI)
india news

CBI quizzes Anil Deshmukh for 11 hours in corruption case

By Manish Pathak
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 03:36 AM IST
  • Responding to summons issued by CBI, Anil
  • Deshmukh reached the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house at Santacruz (East) shortly after 10am on Wednesday.
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Plea in Mathura for ASI survey of mosque

By Hemendra Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Agra A petition filed in a local court in Mathura on Wednesday sought an archaeological survey of Choti Masjid in the Agra Fort premises to determine if Mughal rulers buried idols of Hindu god Krishna at the spot after vandalising an ancient temple that stood in Mathura
Migrant workers flock Kaushambi Bus Terminal in Ghaziabad on Wednesday (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Migrant workers flock Kaushambi Bus Terminal in Ghaziabad on Wednesday (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
india news

UP migrant workers head home driven by local polls, Covid fears

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 12:34 AM IST
  • A few passengers admitted that the sudden travel was prompted by rumours of yet another lockdown.
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Flag follows trade: Navy chief on China

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:26 AM IST
NEW DELHI: With China making efforts to strengthen its presence in the strategic Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Wednesday said it was hardly surprising that China’s navy was coming and operating in the IOR as Beijing’s energy sources, markets and resources are located to the west
Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar addresses an event at the French embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)(AFP)
Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar addresses an event at the French embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)(AFP)
india news

India won’t raise climate ambition under pressure: Prakash Javadekar

By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 06:00 AM IST
  • Prakash Javadekar was speaking at an event organised at the Embassy of France to mark French minister Jean-Yves Le Drian’s visit to India.
HT Image
HT Image
india news

No country can have a veto on India’s ties: Jaishankar

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:24 AM IST
New Delhi: The Indo-Pacific concept is a signal that India won’t be confined between the Malacca Strait and Gulf of Aden, and the country will work with partners such as France and Australia to ensure an open and inclusive region, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday
Union minister of state for chemicals and fertilizer Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the availability of the drug in the country with all existing manufacturers at several meetings held on Monday and Tuesday(AFP)
Union minister of state for chemicals and fertilizer Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the availability of the drug in the country with all existing manufacturers at several meetings held on Monday and Tuesday(AFP)
india news

Production of Remdesivir to be ramped up: Govt

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 04:15 AM IST
According to the national treatment protocol, remdesivir is one of the investigational drugs approved for use in treating hospitalised Covid-19 patients. With the rising cases, the demand for the drug has also shot up.
