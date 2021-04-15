LIVE: Brazil registers 73,513 new Covid-19 cases, 3,459 more deaths

India on Wednesday saw the highest-ever single day spike in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after 184,372 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the caseload to over 13.87 million, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. More than 1,000 deaths (1,027 exact) were recorded during the same period- the highest in over five months- with the death toll now climbing to 172,085, the update showed. A total of 12,336,036 people have been discharged so far while the active caseload stands at 1,365,704.





As infections and deaths have been spiking across states and Union Territories (UTs) under the second wave of the coronavirus disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with the governors and lieutenant governors (L-Gs) of all states and UTs where he suggested that governors "can actively engage to ensure that social institutions collaborate seamlessly with the state governments towards micro containment," according to a statement.





Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on Wednesday reported the highest number of Covid disease cases since the beginning of the pandemic last year. Uttar Pradesh saw 20,510 new cases which pushed the overall tally to 744,021. The active caseload of UP breached the 100,000-mark with 111,835 cases.





Delhi recorded 17,282 new cases in the last 24 hours. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meet with L-G Baijal at 11 am due to the rising cases in the national capital.





The Centre, meanwhile, on Wednesday decided to cancel the CBSE board exams for class 10 and postpone the same for class 12. With regard to class 12 board exams, the Centre will review the Covid situation on June 1 and further details will be given. A notice of 15 days will be provided before the exams commence. The results of class 10 will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board.









