‘PLA tried to close in, fired shots in air’: India rebuts China’s midnight statement

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 11:43 IST

India on Tuesday dismissed Chinese claims that Indian Army fired “warning shots” near the Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, saying its troops “exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner”.

China said early on Tuesday that the border troops of its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) took “countermeasures” after the Indian Army crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and fired “warning shots” near the Pangong Tso.

PLA border troops were “forced to take countermeasures” after Indian Army soldiers fired at them near the Shenpao mountain region near the south bank of Pangong Tso, a statement issued by China’s western theatre command (WAC) said.

The Indian statement said that the Indian Army did not transgress across the LAC at no stage or resorted to using any aggressive means, including firing.

“It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at the military, diplomatic and political level is in progress,” India said in a statement.

“In the instant case on 07 September 2020, it was the PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops. However, despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner,” it added.

It said India is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC, “China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate.”

“The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity, however, is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs. The statement by the Western Theatre Command is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience,” it added.