India registers record of 20 crore total Covid-19 tests till date
India on Saturday registered a record by crossing the landmark 20-crore total cumulative Covid-19 tests. Out of 20 crore total tests the country has conducted 7,40,794 tests in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.
Progressive countrywide expansion in testing infrastructure has played a crucial role in the steep rise of testing numbers, an official statement by the ministry said.
"With 2,369 testing labs in the country including 1,214 government laboratories and 1,155 private laboratories, the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost. The cumulative positivity rate is also declining and presently pegged at 5.39 per cent," it said.
High level of comprehensive testing on a sustained basis has also resulted in bringing down the national positivity rate. The higher daily testing combined with low daily cases have resulted in low positivity rate.
However, the country's total active caseload continued to follow a consistent downward slope. It has dropped to less than 1.5 lakh (1,48,590) today and is the lowest in eight months.
The present active caseload now consists of just 1.37 per cent of India's total positive cases. The country has seen less than 100 fatalities (95) in the past 24 hours.
A total number of vaccinated beneficiaries surpassed 54 lakhs (54,16,849) under the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination exercise, as per today's record till 8 am.
The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a consistent and progressive increase.
The ministry said India is the fastest country to reach the five million mark in Covid-19 vaccination. This feat was achieved in merely 21 days. Several other countries have had a head start of more than 60 days in the Covid-19 vaccination exercise.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India registers record of 20 crore total Covid-19 tests till date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'How can a democratic govt act like this?': Congress MP KC Venugopal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Differently abled, but with an indomitable will
- Anant Vaishya of BR Ambedkar University, Kanpur has navigated all obstacles to develop an application ‘Gud Ka Saathi’ for sugarcane farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Idli seller killed by 3 customers after argument over ₹20 in Thane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nafed to buy 2L MT maize, 60K MT pulses in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre has time till October 2 to repeal farm laws, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My goal to give job opportunities to 80% J&K youth in 5 years: LG
- L-G Manoj Sinha said that the youth is the most aware being on this planet with the potential to awaken humanity and it has a duty to persuade errant youth lost in conflicts world over to come back to mainstream.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chakka Jam: PAC, paramilitary forces deployed at state, national highways in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chakka Jam: Internet suspended again at Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soaking wet, sharing cup of tea: Bear Grylls posts ‘favourite’ pic with PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra poll panel chief orders minister’s house arrest for threatening officials
- The SEC directed that during confinement in his house, the minister would not be given access to media to ensure that he doesn't make possible inciteful utterances that will have an adverse impact on the ongoing panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nine rounds of military talks held with China, talks to continue: S Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No visible expression on ground': Jaishankar on India-China talks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army prepared to take on the security challenges, says top general
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand to limit crowd using cameras with head count software at Kumbh Mela
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox