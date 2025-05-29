Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
India rejects US official’s claim that it used trade to stop hostilities with Pak

ByRezaul H Laskar
May 29, 2025 11:35 PM IST

MEA spokesperson Randhi Jaiswal said the issue of trade or tariffs did not come up in any of those discussions with US leaders on the military situation

NEW DELHI: New Delhi on Thursday dismissed claims by American officials that trade was a key issue in halting hostilities between India and Pakistan, with the external affairs ministry saying that trade hadn’t figured at all in recent conversations between Indian and American leaders.

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick told a New York court that India and Pakistan reached a “tenuous ceasefire” only after President Donald Trump offered both sides trading access to the US to avert a “full-scale war” (AFP)
US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick had said in a deposition to a New York court that India and Pakistan reached a “tenuous ceasefire” only after President Donald Trump offered both sides trading access to the US to avert a “full-scale war”. Trump too has repeatedly claimed that he used trade to get India and Pakistan to stop hostilities.

India has consistently said the understanding on halting firing and military actions on May 10 was directly finalised by the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries.

“From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on May 7 till the understanding on cessation of firing and military action was reached on May 10, there were conversations between Indian and the US leaders on the evolving military situation,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a weekly media briefing.

“The issue of trade or tariffs did not come up in any of those discussions,” he said while responding to questions on the claims by US officials. “External affairs minister has also made clear that the cessation of firing was decided upon through direct contacts between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan.”

Lutnick made the deposition in the Court of International Trade last week while opposing any attempt to restrain Trump from using emergency powers to impose tariffs. He said Trump’s ability to impose tariffs is crucial for conducting diplomacy.

“For example, India and Pakistan – two nuclear powers engaged in combat operations just 13 days ago – reached a tenuous ceasefire on May 10. This ceasefire was only achieved after President Trump interceded and offered both nations trading access with the US to avert a full-scale war,” Lutnick said.

