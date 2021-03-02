IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India repatriates over 6 million under Vande Bharat Mission: Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri
The aviation industry was one of the severely affected sectors due to the Covid-19 lockdown last year.(ANI)
The aviation industry was one of the severely affected sectors due to the Covid-19 lockdown last year.(ANI)
india news

India repatriates over 6 million under Vande Bharat Mission: Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Earlier this month, the eighth phase of the mission was initiated and is currently in progress.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:02 AM IST

India has repatriated more than six million people under the Vande Bharat Mission, Union minister of civil aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday. "Vande Bharat Mission began with 64 flights and about 12,800 passengers on 6 May 2020. Since then we have facilitated repatriation and International travel of more than 6 million people," Puri said on Twitter.

The Indian government had launched Vande Bharat Mission, considered to be the world’s largest expatriation exercise to bring back stranded Indians from foreign destinations due to Covid-19 restrictions. Foreign carriers have also been conducting unscheduled repatriation flights for their citizens since March 23.

Earlier this month, the eighth phase of the mission was initiated and is currently in progress.

Meanwhile, the Union minister earlier said that domestic air traffic was inching closer to pre-Covid levels with 2,90,518 passengers travelling on 2,360 flights on Friday. On February 28, the number of domestic passengers rose to 3,13,668 which was the highest since the resumption of domestic flights on May 25 last year. "Number of domestic passengers on February 28, 2021, rose to 3,13,668 on 2,353 flights. This is the highest since the resumption of domestic flights on May 25, 2020," Puri had said on the micro-blogging site.

"Total flight movements on February 28, 2021, were 4,699. The total number of footfalls on airports was 6,17,824," the ministry also said in the statement.

He also said that the domestic air traffic is rising day by day and it is expected to increase further in the summer. He also said that the government may remove the fare band besides lifting other restrictions.

The aviation industry was one of the severely affected sectors due to the Covid-19 lockdown last year. India's domestic passenger traffic slipped to a seven-year low in 2020 due to a complete pandemic-induced halt in air travel last summer for two months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus

Related Stories

Puri praised the aviation sector for playing a key role in transporting essential and medical supplies as part of efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Puri praised the aviation sector for playing a key role in transporting essential and medical supplies as part of efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
others

Domestic passenger count marks revival of India’s aviation sector: Hardeep Puri

By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:58 AM IST
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that domestic air traffic was reaching the pre-Covid levels
READ FULL STORY
The aviation industry was one of the severely affected sectors due to the Covid-19 lockdown last year. India's domestic passenger traffic slipped to a seven-year low in 2020 due to a complete pandemic-induced halt in air travel last summer for two months. (AP PHOTO)
The aviation industry was one of the severely affected sectors due to the Covid-19 lockdown last year. India's domestic passenger traffic slipped to a seven-year low in 2020 due to a complete pandemic-induced halt in air travel last summer for two months. (AP PHOTO)
india news

Domestic air traffic now closer to pre-Covid-19 levels: Hardeep Singh Puri

By Neha Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:07 PM IST
  • At a meeting of the ministry's consultative committee on Thursday, Puri said domestic air traffic is increasing day-by-day and has now reached about 30,00,00 passengers daily.
READ FULL STORY
Hardeep Singh Puri explains that his ministry will not regulate flight ticket prices when domestic services come back to their pre-covid figures. (PTI)
Hardeep Singh Puri explains that his ministry will not regulate flight ticket prices when domestic services come back to their pre-covid figures. (PTI)
india news

Domestic flights' fare band cannot be permanent feature: Hardeep Singh Puri

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:27 PM IST
The ministry has no intention to regulate air ticket price once the situation becomes fully normal, the minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP Gujarat State President CR Paatil during a bike rally at Dahod. (ANI Photo)
BJP Gujarat State President CR Paatil during a bike rally at Dahod. (ANI Photo)
india news

Gujarat civic poll: BJP starts with early gains. Will AAP spring a surprise?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:07 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party candidates have won Bhader taluka panchayat of Amreli district and Berja taluka panchayat of Jamnagar district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikita Jacob is seen inside Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection (CyPAD) centre at Dwarka in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Nikita Jacob is seen inside Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection (CyPAD) centre at Dwarka in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Toolkit case: Court to hear Nikita Jacob's anticipatory bail plea on March 9

By hindustantimes.com | Reported by Richa Banka | Written by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:18 AM IST
  • Police have accused Jacob of helping edit the social media toolkit on the farm protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women SHGs have emerged as a force within Odisha societies.(HT Photo)
Women SHGs have emerged as a force within Odisha societies.(HT Photo)
india news

Separate depart for Odisha SHGs as their growth continues under Naveen Patnaik

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:36 AM IST
  • Though the women SHGs existed in Odisha in 90s, they got a separate identity when Biju Janata Dal under Naveen Patnaik rode to power in 2000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Volunteers sit to distribute langar at the site during an ongoing farmers' protest against the three farm laws at the Ghazipur border, in Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Volunteers sit to distribute langar at the site during an ongoing farmers' protest against the three farm laws at the Ghazipur border, in Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farmers' stir LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to address Meerut 'Mahapanchayat' on March 7

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — for over three months, demanding a repeal of the three agri reform laws enacted by the Centre in September last year.
READ FULL STORY
BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passed away on Tuesday(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT photo)
BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passed away on Tuesday(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT photo)
india news

PM 'saddened' by BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan's death, tweets condolences

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences and said that the MP will be remembered for his work towards strengthening BJP across Madhya Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The aviation industry was one of the severely affected sectors due to the Covid-19 lockdown last year.(ANI)
The aviation industry was one of the severely affected sectors due to the Covid-19 lockdown last year.(ANI)
india news

India repatriates over 6 million under Vande Bharat Mission: Hardeep Singh Puri

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Earlier this month, the eighth phase of the mission was initiated and is currently in progress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior leader in the group, who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi and was present at the Gandhi Global Family Function in Jammu, told ANI that no one from the AICC contacted them after the programme.
A senior leader in the group, who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi and was present at the Gandhi Global Family Function in Jammu, told ANI that no one from the AICC contacted them after the programme.
india news

Congress deadlock to continue: G-23 planning event in Haryana now

Posted by Prashasti Singh | ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:51 AM IST
According to sources, the party high command is dealing with the situation with care so that no wrong message goes to the party cadre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police keeping an eye on devotees outside Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple on Tuesday on the occasion of Ganesh Angarki Chaturthi. (ANI)
Police keeping an eye on devotees outside Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple on Tuesday on the occasion of Ganesh Angarki Chaturthi. (ANI)
india news

Maha Covid-19: Many govt staff test positive, no gathering on Angarki Chaturthi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:02 AM IST
At least six ministers, including Anil Deshmukh, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil, Rajendra Shigne, Rajesh Tope, Bachchu Kadu tested positive in February.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
india news

3 million sign up on Co-Win for Covid vaccination phase 2: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:40 AM IST
The drive was kicked off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking his dose of the vaccine at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
Afghan farmers harvest opium sap from their poppy fields. Opium is used in heroine production, and massive opium crops mean cheaper drugs. (NOORULLAH SHIRZADA / AFP)
Afghan farmers harvest opium sap from their poppy fields. Opium is used in heroine production, and massive opium crops mean cheaper drugs. (NOORULLAH SHIRZADA / AFP)
india news

Bihar police books landowners for illegal opium cultivation to check the menace

By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:22 AM IST
  • Confirming that the police had recently destroyed opium crops, the SSP said Maoists have raised opium in over 500 acres of land in Barachatti, Dhangai, Dobhi and Mohanpur area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

China-linked attackers target India’s power infra: What you need to know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:19 AM IST
First reported by the New York Times on Monday, security consultancy Recorded Future said the attackers (which it calls RedEcho) targeted at least “10 distinct power sector organisations” with malware known as ShadowPad
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan will get vaccinated for Covid today(ANI)
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan will get vaccinated for Covid today(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Harsh Vardhan to get vaccinated and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:01 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
india news

Health minister Harsh Vardhan to take Covid-19 vaccine shot today

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:39 AM IST
India on Monday began the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination for those above 60 years of age, and people between 45 and 59 years of age with specific comorbidities
READ FULL STORY
Close
The notices were issued days after a Mumbai court on Friday declared the three fugitive economic offenders and ordered the seizure of their properties in India and abroad.
The notices were issued days after a Mumbai court on Friday declared the three fugitive economic offenders and ordered the seizure of their properties in India and abroad.
india news

Interpol issues red notices against Iqbal Mirchi’s widow, sons

By Neeraj Chauhan
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:53 AM IST
The notice will now empower the UK authorities to put the three—Hajra Memon, Junaid Iqbal Memon and Asif Iqbal Memon—under arrest after which India can begin the extradition process, according to people aware of the developments
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file)
Representational Image. (HT file)
india news

Rain, snow in Western Himalayas all of March first week: IMD

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:23 AM IST
A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from the night of March 2. Another fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from the night of March 5. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall activity is likely over the region from March 6 to 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP