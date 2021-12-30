e-paper
Home / India News / India reported just 110 new Covid-19 cases per million population in last 7 days, health ministry data shows

India reported just 110 new Covid-19 cases per million population in last 7 days, health ministry data shows

The data compares India’s new Covid-19 cases per million population in the last seven days with those in some of the world’s worst-affected countries, in the same duration.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 08:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People queue to register for coronavirus tests, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida, India, on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Amid a sharp fall in India’s daily count of Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday released data, comparing the country’s new cases per million population in the last seven days with those in some of the world’s worst-affected countries in the same duration. The list of countries include the United States and Brazil, the worst and third-worst hit respectively. India has the second highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world.

The data, which is in the form of a bar graph, shows that India reported just 110 cases per million population, easily among the lowest in the world, as well as the lowest with the countries compared, in the last seven days. The United States and the United Kingdom, the graph shows, reported 3,964 and 3,656 cases, respectively, per million population. Italy was next with 1,563, followed by Russia (1,373), France (1,304) and Brazil (1,189).

 

As per the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker, the US has thus far reported more than 19.5 million cases of the disease. The tracker also shows that Brazil has recorded more than 7.5 million cases while Russia is at over 3 million. France and the UK, it shows, have more than 2.6 and 2.3 million cases respectively, with Italy’s tally being just over 2 million.

India’s Covid-19 tally, meanwhile, is at 10,224,303 as per the Union health ministry’s dashboard on December 29, with 16,432 infections being recorded in the preceding 24 hours. However, of these, more than 9.8 million patients have recovered while the death toll exceeds 148,000, the ministry’s data shows. Also on the day, the ministry reported India’s first six cases of the new coronavirus strain, as six returnees from the United Kingdom, where the strain was discovered in September, were found positive for it. While three samples tested positive in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two were found positive in CCMB, Hyderabad, and one in NIV, Pune.

