India reports 13,272 fresh Covid cases, 36 fatalities; positivity rate at 4.21%

India's daily Covid-19 tally dropped by 15 per cent in the last 24 hours as the country witnessed 13,272 fresh infections, the Union health ministry data stated on Saturday. The fresh deaths due to Covid-19 were 36 fatalities, including six deaths reconciled by Kerala, taking the overall toll to 5,27,289.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The daily Covid tally stood below the 10,000-mark on Wednesday, but on Thursday, 12,608 fresh infections were reported, followed by more than 15,000 new Covid cases on Friday.

Saturday’s coronavirus infections pushed the total tally to 4,43,27,890, while the number of active cases came down to 1,01,166. The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, whereas the national Covid-19 recovery rate now stands at 98.58 per cent, the ministry said. A decline of 664 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also read: Scientists discover ‘weak spot’ across major Covid-19 variants

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.21 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.87 per cent, the ministry said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Statewise Covid cases

Maharashtra logged 2,285 fresh infections in the last 24 hours - of which Mumbai accounted for 1,011 and Thane for 447 new cases. While Delhi reported 1,417 Covid cases, Rajasthan saw 750 new cases and 450 infections were reported in Telangana. Gujarat saw 374 cases, while 315 were reported in J&K.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON