Delhi sees 1,417 Covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours; positivity rate dips 7.53%

Delhi on Friday reported 1,417 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total tally of infections in the national capital to 19,91,772. With this, the positivity rate dipped to 7.53 per cent. According to the state health bulletin, there are a total of 6,146 active cases in Delhi currently. Meanwhile, three deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of fatalities to 26,411.

A total of 2,094 people recovered in the last 24 hours. The bulletin said 513 Covid-19 patients are admitted in hospitals, while 4,216 are in home isolation.

Health officials have conducted 18,829 tests for coronavirus in the national capital in the last 24 hours.

India on Friday saw a nearly 25 per cent rise in the daily Covid tally as the country logged 15,754 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the bulletin shared by the Union health ministry, the number of deaths increased by 47 as Kerala, Punjab, and Goa reconciled data.

The daily positivity rate in the country is at 3.47 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 3.90 percent.

Earlier this week, Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena urged residents of the national capital to adhere to Covid-19 protocols, stating the “pandemic is far from over”.

“We are witnessing a rise in Covid-19 infections, consistently high positivity, and cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realize that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down,” he had tweeted.