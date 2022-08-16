Delhi LG preaches caution amid Covid-19 spike; 917 infections, 19.2% positivity
New Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Tuesday urged residents of the city to adhere to Covid-19 protocols, saying the “pandemic is far from over”, on a day Delhi’s test positivity rate hit a seven-month high of nearly 20%
According to the state health department’s daily bulletin, Delhi on Tuesday reported 917 cases of Covid-19, down from 1,227 a day ago, even as the test positivity rocketed to 19.2%, the highest since 21.48% on January 20 this year.
Delhi has logged an average of 1,906 infections each day over the past week. This number, known as the case trajectory, has dipped from 2,185 a week ago, highlighting a possible slowdown in daily infections.
To be sure, Delhi tested only 4,775 samples on Tuesday, nearly half of the 8,421 a day ago, a dip largely on account of a public holiday on August 15, when most testing centres were shut.
The test positivity rate is also likely to be an inflated figure, with testing numbers at an all-time low in Delhi. This is likely because few public services or private institutions now require a negative test certificate, relying instead on vaccination proof.
Saxena meanwhile asked residents not to let their guard down.
“We are witnessing a rise in Covid-19 infections, consistently high positivity and cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realize that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down,” Saxena tweeted.
According to Tuesday’s Covid bulletin, three people died of the infection.
However, hospitalisations in Delhi have continued to stay low, with 93.76% of the total 9,416 available Covid beds in the city vacant as of Tuesday.
A sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is behind a majority of infections in the city, experts said, adding that symptoms among healthy adults continued to be mild.
Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital, said people with low or compromised immunity remained at risk.
“Our study has shown that currently 50-60% of the cases are positive for BA.2.75. It has a higher transmissibility and has a greater immune escape, which increases the chances of reinfections. People need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and those who are eligible must take their booster doses at the earliest,” said Dr Kumar.
Amid the rising infections, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday directed the health department and district officials to expedite Covid-19 vaccinations in the city.
According to a statement by the Delhi government only 10% of the patients were infected after taking their booster dose of a Covid vaccine.
“Keeping this in mind, the government has directed the administration to increase the pace of Covid vaccinations across the city by setting up vaccination camps in crowded public places,” the statement said.
