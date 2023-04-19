India reports over 10,000 new Covid cases today, 38% more than yesterday

India on Wednesday reported over 10,000 new Covid cases today, 38% more than yesterday. A total of 10,542 cases were registered as per the data shared by the government, with the country's active caseload at 63,562 cases, which marks 0.14% of the total cases.

On Tuesday, India reported over 7,000 new covid cases and 11 deaths, bringing the total number of active cases to 61,233 nationwide. (PTI)(MINT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the first over 10,000 cases a day spike this week since the tally of new infections had been decreasing for the past two days with 7,633 new infections reported on Tuesday and 9,111 on Monday.

As many as 4,42,50,649 people were discharged in the past 24 hours, the union health ministry data read.

Four deaths were reported in Delhi, one each in Haryana, Punjab and Karnataka. Kerala reported one new death and 11 reconciled deaths while Assam is yet to update its data.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are the top five states with the most number of active cases.

The fatality rate in the country is at 1.18 percent while the recovery rate is 98.6 percent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON