India reports six new cases of UK Covid-19 strain, tally reaches 96
The total number of persons found infected with the mutant UK strain of Covid-19 reached 96 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
After the new strain of Covid-19 was detected in the UK, the government had imposed a ban on flights coming to India from the country with effect from December 22 last year.
However, flight operations between India and the United Kingdom resumed from January 8. Passengers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test both in the UK before boarding their flight and after arriving in India.
India added 16,311 new cases to its Covid-19 tally in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.With 19,299 more discharges, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,00,92,909.As many as 161 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,51,160.
The total number of Covid-19 cases climbed to 1,04,66,595 including 2,22,526 active cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sputnik V vaccine found safe in Phase 2 clinical trials: Dr Reddy’s
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No chief guest this R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC advises Nagaland Lokayukta to resign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre will bear cost of 1st phase of vaccination: Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
30 years later, charges to be framed against Malik, others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir fanned by vested interests: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Put farm laws on hold, or we will, SC tells govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won’t be part of SC panel: Farm unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM should apologise to farmers, says Oppn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu spreads to 10 states, govt says human threat low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry sector predicts losses of over ₹1k-cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks concrete measures from Centre on stubble burning
- The Court was hearing a PIL which alleged that the spike in pollution caused due to stubble burning could increase health risks caused by Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry sector predicts losses of over ₹1k-cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox