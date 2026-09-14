India-Russia-China bonhomie on display at BRICS: What the Modi-Xi-Putin group photos reveal

The 18th BRICS Summit, which concluded on Sunday, sent out a strong message of unity to the West as leaders from 11 countries converged in Delhi. The international conclave, chaired by India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has left behind powerful images of bonhomie between the heads of countries. Marked by handshakes and laughter, key moments between PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others were captured on camera.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping share a moment at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, September 12, 2026. (via REUTERS)

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PM Modi shared warm moments with India's long-time ally Putin as he arrived in Delhi for the BRICS summit. The same hospitality was extended to Xi, who visited India after 7 years, as India and China try to mend fences amid border disputes.

Deep Dive What were the key outcomes of the bilateral meetings between PM Modi and other leaders during the BRICS Summit? During the BRICS Summit, PM Modi engaged in bilateral talks with leaders from multiple countries, focusing on economic cooperation, border issues, and enhancing trade relations. Significant discussions took place with Russian President Putin on defense and energy, and with Chinese President Xi on maintaining peace along the India-China border. Why is the camaraderie displayed between Modi, Xi, and Putin significant for BRICS? The friendly interactions between Modi, Xi, and Putin at the BRICS Summit symbolize unity among major emerging powers, presenting a collective front against Western dominance in global affairs and fostering deeper cooperation on key issues like trade and security. How did India’s chairmanship influence the agenda of the 18th BRICS Summit? India's chairmanship shaped the agenda of the 18th BRICS Summit around resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability, emphasizing multilateral dialogue and partnerships among emerging economies while addressing shared global challenges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday.

The meeting between Modi, Xi and Putin was their second encounter this year after they met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in August. Their Bishkek catchup clearly upset US President Donald Trump who posted a snide remark on the convergence of the three leaders. “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together,” Trump wrote. His critics claimed that 50% tariffs imposed on New Delhi were the reason behind New Delhi inching closer to Moscow and Beijing.

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In this screengrab from a video posted on Sept. 11, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, meets Russia's Vladimir Putin ahead of BRICS Summit 2026, in New Delhi.

Modi with Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared warm moments with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the beginning of the 18th BRICS Summit. He was seen greeting Putin, holding his hand and exchanging smiles, highlighting their personal camaraderie.

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The two leaders held a bilateral meeting on political and economic cooperation, defence and energy, space and skill mobility, people-to-people ties and India-Russia cooperation in BRICS. PM Modi and Putin also discussed regional and global issues, including West Asia and the Black Sea.

PM Modi and Putin also travelled together by car to Bharat Mandapam after their talks, reinforcing the image of close ties. The prime minister gifted Putin a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, presenting it as a symbol of cultural and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's President Vladimir Putin share a light moment during the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Modi with Xi

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PM Modi was seen sharing warm moments with Chinese President Xi Jinping as the BRICS Summit opened. The images showed Modi greeting Xi alongside Putin, with the three leaders holding hands and smiling.

Their interaction is particularly significant because India-China relations have faced border tensions in the recent years, which intensified after soldiers on both sides clashed in the Galwan Valley in 2020. The two countries have held consistent military and diplomatic talks in their attempt to mend ties and begin a new chapter of India-China relations.

ALSO READ: PM Modi checks on Xi Jinping mid speech at BRICS Summit, asks, ‘Is it okay?’

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during BRICS Summit-related engagements at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday.

Modi with other leaders

PM Modi was seen walking alongside Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Putin and Xi. The image was seen as a message to the United States, which is locked in a war with Iran since the past six months. India has continued to press for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the dispute while maintaining its bilateral ties with both the warring nations.

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The prime minister held a separate meeting with Pezeshkian, where the two leaders discussed India-Iran bilateral relations, the conflict in West Asia and the rising influence of the Global south.

Modi also interacted with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The summit brought together countries with competing regional interests, including Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, making consensus-building particularly challenging.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a group photograph at 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi.

BRICS as a power against the West

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BRICS has evolved into an important platform for emerging economies to coordinate on finance, trade, technology, development and global governance. It has also consolidated as a powerful bloc, which seeks to counter the West's dominance in global politics.

The presence of Modi, Xi and Putin together also underscored BRICS' role as a forum bringing together major emerging powers despite differences among them.

India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13, under its 2026 chairship as BRICS enters its third decade. The theme of the summit was 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'.

(With inputs from ANI)