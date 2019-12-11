e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / India News

India’s coal power usage set to shrink for Ist time in 14 years: Report

Power generation from coal, the most polluting fossil fuel, slumped 11% from a year earlier in November. Output in the year to November fell 2.4%, the first ever drop for the 11-month period.

india Updated: Dec 11, 2019 14:40 IST
Rajesh Kumar Singh
Rajesh Kumar Singh
Bloomberg
India has a coal-fired generation capacity of almost 198 gigawatts, which accounts for about 54% of its installed generation capacity.
India has a coal-fired generation capacity of almost 198 gigawatts, which accounts for about 54% of its installed generation capacity.(AP)
         

Coal’s use for power in India is set to shrink for the first time in at least 14 years as demand slows and cheaper and cleaner renewable sources of electricity erode the fossil fuel’s share.

Coal generation fell for a fourth month in November, the longest such streak in government data going back to 2005. That echoes a decline in consumption because of slowing industrial activity and prolonged rains that pushed up production from hydroelectric dams while curbing electricity demand for air conditioning and irrigation.

When demand is down, utilities end up reducing offtake from costlier coal plants, and buy more from other sources such as hydro, renewables and nuclear, said Sambitosh Mohapatra, partner for power and utilities at PricewaterhouseCoopers India.

Power generation from coal, the most polluting fossil fuel, slumped 11% from a year earlier in November. Output in the year to November fell 2.4%, the first ever drop for the 11-month period.

Biggest Drop in Power Demand Adds to Indian Banks’ Bad Debt Woes

India has a coal-fired generation capacity of almost 198 gigawatts, which accounts for about 54% of its installed generation capacity. That share has reduced over the past years and is set to come down further as the country adds more clean power to deal with air pollution and meet its climate goals. India’s coal fleet used barely 51.4% of its capacity in November, compared with 60.5% a year earlier, Central Electricity Authority data showed.

tags
top news
Muslims in India don’t need to worry, says Shah as CAB debate begins
Muslims in India don’t need to worry, says Shah as CAB debate begins
Ex-SC judge may probe Telangana encounter that killed 4 rapists: Top court
Ex-SC judge may probe Telangana encounter that killed 4 rapists: Top court
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
‘Don’t need to school us’: Shiv Sena jabs Centre ahead of RS vote on CAB
‘Don’t need to school us’: Shiv Sena jabs Centre ahead of RS vote on CAB
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Skoda Octavia RS 245: All you need to know before India launch
Skoda Octavia RS 245: All you need to know before India launch
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri Lanka LiveSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news