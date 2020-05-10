India’s Covid-19 cases near 63,000-mark, death toll at 2,109

india

Updated: May 10, 2020 10:03 IST

India reported more than 3,200 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 128 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health said on Sunday morning.

According to the health ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard at 8am, 62,939 people have been infected by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, including 2,109 fatalities so far.

The number of people who have recovered stood at 19,357.

The highest number of cases continued to be reported from Maharashtra, with more than 20,000 cases, Gujarat, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said India has now raised its testing capacity to 95,000 per day and a total 1,525,631 tests have been conducted so far across 332 government and 121 private laboratories.

“We do not anticipate a very worst type of situation in our country like many other developed countries but still we have prepared the whole country for the worst situation,” Harsh Vardhan said at a meeting to review the status of Covid-19 outbreak in northeastern states on Saturday.

Authorities are now focusing on 10 states that account for the most number of cases and deployed central teams to 10 states that have witnessed or are witnessing high caseload and a high spurt of cases.

“The teams will assist state health departments of respective states to facilitate the management of the outbreak,” the health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The expert teams consist of a senior official from the health ministry, a joint secretary-level nodal officer, and a public health expert. These teams will be sent to Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 4 million people and claimed the lives of 279,313 people.