Home / India News / India’s first multimodal logistics park in Assam to create 20 lakh jobs

India’s first multimodal logistics park in Assam to create 20 lakh jobs

To be completed by 2023, the park will reduce trade cost by 10%, have cargo capacity of 13 million metric tons (MMT) per year and act as a single platform for cargo, warehousing, custom clearance, parking and maintenance services.

india Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 21:49 IST
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The foundation stone laying ceremony of the multimodal logistics park at Assam’s Jogighopa on Tuesday.
The foundation stone laying ceremony of the multimodal logistics park at Assam's Jogighopa on Tuesday. (TWITTER/Sarbananda Sonowal.)
         

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone of the country’s first multimodal logistics park (MMLP) at Jogighopa in Assam on Tuesday.

To be constructed at an estimated cost of R 693 crore, the park which will have connectivity through air, water, road and railways is expected to boost local and regional trade and create more than 20 lakh job opportunities.

“This park will be of international quality and will provide nearly 20 lakh direct and indirect jobs and will be the growth engine for Assam. We are planning to set up 35 MMLPs across the country. The one in Assam is the first among them,” Gadkari said through video conference.

The park spread across 317 acres in Bongaigaon district of lower Assam will have direct connectivity with National Highway 17, the proposed Jogighopa waterway terminal on Brahmaputra, the newly constructed Rupsi and Guwahati airports as well as the main railway route.

To be completed by 2023, the park will reduce trade cost by 10%, have cargo capacity of 13 million metric tons (MMT) per year and act as a single platform for cargo, warehousing, custom clearance, parking and maintenance services.

“This MMDL will be a game changer for Assam and the Northeast. We will be able to establish trade with Bangladesh through the Jogighopa waterway terminal,” Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said at the event.

