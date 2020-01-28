e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / India’s first underwater metro in Kolkata to be completed by 2022 after costs double

India’s first underwater metro in Kolkata to be completed by 2022 after costs double

The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation’s East-West project is expected to carry about 900,000 people daily, roughly 20% of the city’s population, and will take less than a minute to cross a 520-meter underwater tunnel.

india Updated: Jan 28, 2020 11:41 IST
Pradipta Mukherjee
Pradipta Mukherjee
Bloomberg
The total project cost has risen to about 86 billion rupees for some 17 kilometers from 49 billion rupees for 14 km.
The total project cost has risen to about 86 billion rupees for some 17 kilometers from 49 billion rupees for 14 km.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo (Representative image))
         

Kolkata Metro Rail Corp. expects to complete its East-West project, which runs partly under the city’s iconic Hooghly river, by March 2022 after a delay of several years doubled costs.

The authority is awaiting a final instalment of 200 million rupees ($2.8 million) over the next two years from the Indian Railway Board, said Manas Sarkar, managing director at KMRC. A soft loan of 41.6 billion rupees from Japan International Cooperation Agency helps fund 48.5% of the project.

India’s oldest metro, which started in 1984 with a North-South service, was due to expand by 2014 but faced problems including squatters on the planned route. These issues have contributed to the total project cost rising to about 86 billion rupees for some 17 kilometers from 49 billion rupees for 14 km.

“About 40% of total transport demand will be tackled by these two metro services,” Sarkar said in an interview at his office in Kolkata. “It will be a relief for environmental pollution and the city should be much more decongested.”

The new line is expected to carry about 900,000 people daily, -- roughly 20% of the city’s population -- and will take less than a minute to cross a 520-meter underwater tunnel. Depending on the time of day, it takes some 20 minutes to use the ferry and anywhere upward of an hour to cross the Howrah bridge.

KMRC will repay the JICA loan over 30 years after an initial six-year moratorium. The interest rate is between 1.2% to 1.6%. The East-West metro project is 74% owned by India’s Railway Ministry and 26% by the nation’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

“We don’t anticipate any further cost escalation now,” Sarkar said.

tags
top news
Those applying for citizenship under CAA must provide religion proof: Officials
Those applying for citizenship under CAA must provide religion proof: Officials
‘They will enter your homes, rape sisters’: BJP lawmaker’s shocking Delhi poll pitch
‘They will enter your homes, rape sisters’: BJP lawmaker’s shocking Delhi poll pitch
Top Khalistani leader ‘Happy PhD’ killed near Lahore: Officials
Top Khalistani leader ‘Happy PhD’ killed near Lahore: Officials
Delhi HC issues notice to govt, cops over plea on ‘I Love Kejriwal’ ad
Delhi HC issues notice to govt, cops over plea on ‘I Love Kejriwal’ ad
5 key men working behind the scenes to help FM Sitharaman prepare Union Budget
5 key men working behind the scenes to help FM Sitharaman prepare Union Budget
India’s first underwater metro in Kolkata to be completed by 2022 after costs double
India’s first underwater metro in Kolkata to be completed by 2022 after costs double
Indian-origin student found dead in college campus lake in US
Indian-origin student found dead in college campus lake in US
Virat Kohli 25 runs away from surpassing MS Dhoni in elite list
Virat Kohli 25 runs away from surpassing MS Dhoni in elite list
trending topics
Union budget 2020Virat KohliCoronavirusDelhi Air qualityPooja BhattInternational Data Privacy Day

don't miss

latest news

india news