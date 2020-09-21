e-paper
Home / India News / India’s imports from China dip 27.63 per cent during April-August: Piyush Goyal

Value of imports from China stood at USD 4.98 billion in August and USD 5.58 in July, according to the data provided by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in his written reply to the Lok Sabha.

india Updated: Sep 21, 2020 22:03 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI)
         

India’s imports from China declined by 27.63 per cent during April-August this fiscal to USD 21.58 billion over the same period previous year, Parliament was informed on Monday.

“India’s imports from China have declined by 27.63 per cent during April-August, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of the previous year,” he said.

In a separate reply, the minister said there is no proposal under consideration on withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to China.

“No such proposal is under consideration at this time,” he said while replying to a question whether the government is planning for the withdrawal of MFN status to China to reduce the export-import business with that country.

Later in a media briefing, the minister informed that the country’s export is reviving.

During the first half of September, exports have recorded a growth of 10 per cent over the same period last year, he added.

