e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India’s Serum Institute starts manufacturing Codagenix’s potential Covid-19 vaccine

India’s Serum Institute starts manufacturing Codagenix’s potential Covid-19 vaccine

Codagenix Inc said on Tuesday Serum Institute of India has started manufacturing the U.S. biotech firm’s potential Covid-19 vaccine and it expects to begin early-stage human trial of the vaccine by the end of 2020 in the UK.

india Updated: Sep 22, 2020 21:40 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine maker by number of doses produced, will develop Codagenix’s CDX-005, which is delivered intranasally rather than via an injection.
Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine maker by number of doses produced, will develop Codagenix’s CDX-005, which is delivered intranasally rather than via an injection.(File photo for representation)
         

Codagenix Inc said on Tuesday Serum Institute of India has started manufacturing the U.S. biotech firm’s potential Covid-19 vaccine and it expects to begin early-stage human trial of the vaccine by the end of 2020 in the UK.

Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine maker by number of doses produced, will develop Codagenix’s CDX-005, which is delivered intranasally rather than via an injection.

Serum Institute is working on several vaccine candidates for the novel coronavirus - including potentially mass-producing the one from AstraZeneca-Oxford University that has garnered global headlines - as well as developing its own.

More than 150 potential vaccines are being developed and tested globally, with 38 in human trials, and candidates from Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc are already in late-stage trials.

tags
top news
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
Facebook India head moves SC against Delhi panel’s notice, hearing tomorrow
Facebook India head moves SC against Delhi panel’s notice, hearing tomorrow
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
RR vs CSK Live: CSK lose 1st wicket, Watson falls to Tewatia
RR vs CSK Live: CSK lose 1st wicket, Watson falls to Tewatia
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
India’s Serum Institute starts manufacturing Codagenix’s potential Covid-19 vaccine
India’s Serum Institute starts manufacturing Codagenix’s potential Covid-19 vaccine
3 lakh returnee migrant workers added to voters’ list in Bihar
3 lakh returnee migrant workers added to voters’ list in Bihar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In