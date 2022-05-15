India sees drop in daily Covid-19 tally with 2,487 fresh cases in 24 hours

India on Sunday recorded a drop in the Covid-19 daily tally after witnessing a surge for two straight days. The country recorded a total of 2,487 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 4,31,21,599. On Saturday, the 24-hour tally was 2,858. According to the health ministry data, 13 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 5,24,214. The Covid-19 fatality rate stands at 1.22 percent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,79,693, with 2,878 people having recovered in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in the country is at 98.74 percent, as per the health ministry.

India's active caseload stands at 17,692 - accounting for 0.04 percent of the total caseload.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.61 percent and the weekly positivity rate is at 0.62 percent, according to the ministry.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far exceeded 191.32 crores. Over 3.17 crore first doses and over 1.20 crore second doses have been administered for the age group of 12 to 14. Over 5.89 crore first doses and more than 4.39 crore second doses have been given to the 15 to 18 age group. Meanwhile, over 2.94 crore precaution doses (booster shots) have been given to people above 60 years of age, healthcare workers, and frontline workers.

India's Covid tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2021. Delhi and Maharashtra - the two states that have been the worst hit in the Covid-19 pandemic, have also started to witness a slight rise in their daily cases in the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, several countries globally, including China, the US, the UK, Italy, and France have been witnessing an upward trend in the Covid cases. North Korea is facing its first Covid-19 outbreak - after claiming no coronavirus cases for nearly two years.