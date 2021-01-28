IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India sends 600k Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bahrain, Sri Lanka
HT Image
HT Image
india news

India sends 600k Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bahrain, Sri Lanka

New Delhi India rolled out 600,000 doses of vaccines as grant assistance for Sri Lanka and Bahrain under its “Vaccine Maitri” initiative on Thursday, a day after Nepal and Myanmar launched their inoculation drives with made-in-India doses
READ FULL STORY
By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:44 PM IST

New Delhi

India rolled out 600,000 doses of vaccines as grant assistance for Sri Lanka and Bahrain under its “Vaccine Maitri” initiative on Thursday, a day after Nepal and Myanmar launched their inoculation drives with made-in-India doses.

Two separate flights transported 500,000 doses to Sri Lanka and 100,000 doses to Bahrain as part of India’s plans to gift the AstraZeneca vaccine to friendly countries in the neighbourhood and key partners in other regions.

The supplies to Bahrain marked the first such aid to a country in West Asia, which India sees as part of its extended neighbourhood. Bahrain is home to 350,000 Indians, the largest expatriate community, and New Delhi had facilitated the travel of Indian medical professionals to Manama last year to cope with the pandemic.

The arrival of Indian-made vaccines in Colombo coincided with the celebration of Poya Day, which marks the first visit of the Buddha to Sri Lanka. Indian high commissioner Gopal Baglay offered prayers at Gangaramaya Temple for the well-being of the people of Sri Lanka and handed over the vaccines to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa said on Twitter: “Received 500,000 #COVID-19 vaccines provided by #peopleofindia at #BIA today (28). Thank you! PM Shri @narendramodi & #peopleofindia for the generosity shown towards #PeopleofSriLanka at this time in need.”

The delivery fulfilled Modi’s commitment to his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, made at their virtual summit last September, for all possible support to address the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.

Since the launch of the Vaccine Maitri (Vaccine Friendship) initiative on January 20, India has gifted vaccines to Bhutan (150,000 doses), the Maldives (100,000 doses), Bangladesh (two million doses), Nepal (one million doses), Myanmar (1.5 million doses), Seychelles (50,000 doses), and Mauritius (100,000 doses).

“Over the next few days, we plan to gift further quantities to Oman (100,000 doses), CARICOM countries (500,000 doses), Nicaragua (200,000 doses) and Pacific Island states (200,000 doses),” external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Commercial supplies of Covishield have been sent to Brazil, Morocco (two million doses each) and Bangladesh (five million doses), and more supplies are planned for South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Canada and Mongolia. Another 10 million doses will be sent to Africa and one million doses will be provided to UN health workers under Gavi’s COVAX facility, he said.

“We will continue to supply vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner. Decisions on these supplies will be calibrated against the requirements of the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine at home,” he added.

On Wednesday, both Nepal and Myanmar launched their inoculation drives using made-in-India doses. Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India, was Nepal’s preferred choice because of its compatibility with the country’s existing cold storage facilities.

Nepal plans to inoculate 430,000 people, including health and frontline workers, security personnel, senior citizens and prisoners, in the initial stages of its drive. It also intends to cover six million people in the first phase of the drive and is engaged in talks with India for commercial supplies of more vaccines.

Launching the vaccination drive, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said his government plans to immunise all eligible citizens in the next three months. Nepal will also receive millions of doses from Gavi or the Vaccine Alliance through the COVAX facility.

Myanmar has signed an agreement with Serum Institute to buy 30 million doses, in addition to the 1.5 million doses it received as a grant last week, as part of plans to inoculate the population of about 54 million. The first commercial supplies from India are expected in early February.

Authorities have said the initial stages of Myanmar’s drive will cover health workers, frontline service providers, government officials and lawmakers. Vaccinations for others will be rolled out from February 5, with first preference for people in most affected areas.

Observers and experts noted India’s timely rollout of millions of doses as assistance was in contrast to China’s aid to countries in the region, including those with which it has close ties, such as Pakistan and Myanmar. China has pledged to provide 500,000 doses to Pakistan by January 31. Also, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi pledged 300,000 doses for Myanmar during a visit to the country on January 11 but supplies are yet to commence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted a photo with the new members from Puducherry along with party president JP Nadda. (TWITTER).
Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted a photo with the new members from Puducherry along with party president JP Nadda. (TWITTER).
india news

2 Congress legislators from Puducherry join BJP after quitting key posts

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:16 AM IST
  • The BJP which barely has a presence in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry is on a recruiting spree.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh police said they rescued 165 cows and oxen from a forest area of Balaghat which were being herded to a village near the Maharashtra border,(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
Madhya Pradesh police said they rescued 165 cows and oxen from a forest area of Balaghat which were being herded to a village near the Maharashtra border,(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
india news

BJYM leader in Madhya Pradesh among 20 booked for smuggling cows to Maharashtra

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:11 AM IST
  • Manoj Pardhi, a general secretary of the BJYM in MP's Balaghat district is absconding along with nine others
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heavy police deployment at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
Heavy police deployment at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Tension at farm protest sites as forces build up

By Zia Haq, Peeyush Khandelwal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:03 AM IST
  • Police move in to evict protesters from Ghazipur, increase deployment and dig trenches at Singhu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi and the crown prince discussed the impact of the pandemic in the region and expressed satisfaction that cooperation between the two countries hadn’t halted during the global crisis. (ANI PHOTO).
PM Modi and the crown prince discussed the impact of the pandemic in the region and expressed satisfaction that cooperation between the two countries hadn’t halted during the global crisis. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

PM Modi, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss ways to boost post-Covid-19 partnership

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:53 PM IST
  • UAE’s move reflected the growing defence ties between the two sides. Last month, Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane became the first head of one of the three services to visit Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

India sends 600k Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bahrain, Sri Lanka

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:44 PM IST
New Delhi India rolled out 600,000 doses of vaccines as grant assistance for Sri Lanka and Bahrain under its “Vaccine Maitri” initiative on Thursday, a day after Nepal and Myanmar launched their inoculation drives with made-in-India doses
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Fewer TMC, DMK MPs may attend budget session

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Some prominent opposition parties, such as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Khazagam (DMK), may have fewer numbers in the Budget session of Parliament starting on Friday because their MPs are busy with campaigns for assembly elections in their home states of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, according to leaders in both parties
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Kerala govt announces new Covid-19 restrictions as cases surge

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday announced a fresh set of restrictions to arrest the spread of Covid-19, a day after the Union ministry of home affairs further relaxed the norms put in place early last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Vaccine safe for people on blood thinners: ICMR

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Using blood thinners may not be a possible risk factor for coronavirus vaccines and the government is considering allowing companies to drop it as a contraindication from the product fact-sheet, top officials said on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

5,000 doses wasted in five states so far: Data

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Close to 5,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been wasted in some states since the vaccination drive began on January 16, data from five states suggests, with at least one – Tripura – reporting the losses to be more than the 10% threshold that the government has identified as possibly unavoidable due to the scale of the drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Cheif Minister Nitish Kumar visits 'Venuvan', at Rajgir in Nalanda on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Bihar Cheif Minister Nitish Kumar visits 'Venuvan', at Rajgir in Nalanda on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

AIMIM MLAs' meeting with Nitish Kumar sparks speculations of defection

By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:39 PM IST
  • The AIMIM has 5 MLAs in the Bihar Assembly Most of them are from the Seemanchal region
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Two arrested at Guwahati airport for violating Covid-19 protocol

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:38 PM IST
  • According to the police, personnel on Covid-19 duty at the airport had lodged an FIR against 12 people who forcibly came out of the airport without taking the necessary tests. All of them had arrived on a flight from Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During his virtual keynote address at the All India Conference of China Studies, external affairs minister S Jaishankar reiterated concerns he has raised in recent months. (HT FILE PHOTO).
During his virtual keynote address at the All India Conference of China Studies, external affairs minister S Jaishankar reiterated concerns he has raised in recent months. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

Jaishankar lists 8 principles to repair ties with China, stresses mutual respect

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:16 PM IST
  • Tens of thousands of Indian and Chinese troops have dug in for the harsh winter along the LAC in Ladakh sector after several rounds of diplomatic and military talks failed to lead to a breakthrough in disengagement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.(HT_PRINT)
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Issuance of lookout notices against farmer leaders 'absolutely wrong': Punjab CM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The Delhi Police has issued lookout notices against farmer leaders who have been named in an FIR filed in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers protest during a tractor rally near the Singhu border crossing in Delhi.(Bloomberg)
Farmers protest during a tractor rally near the Singhu border crossing in Delhi.(Bloomberg)
india news

Farmer leaders at Singhu take out 'Sadbhavna' rally to reinforce unity

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Several tractors and two-wheelers with the national flag took part in the 16 km-long rally which started from the stage at the Singhu protest site and went up to the beginning of the Kundli-Manesar Palwal highway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The teacher was arrested from Balaghat district, 431 km east of Bhopal,(Representationa Photo/Getty Images)
The teacher was arrested from Balaghat district, 431 km east of Bhopal,(Representationa Photo/Getty Images)
india news

Government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh arrested for alleged conversion bid

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:05 PM IST
  • The accused allegedly tried to lure a group of villagers by offering them 10,000 each if they converted to Christianity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP