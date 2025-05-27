India set to enter 5th generation stealth fighter jet race as govt approves plan to build warplane

Weeks after military action against Pakistan under “Operation Sindoor,” India on Tuesday approved a new framework to build its most advanced stealth fighter jet. The Indian Air Force played a critical role during India's “Operation Sindoor” by destroying terror infrastructure and other critical military installations during its retaliation against Pakistan's escalation.(REUTERS file)

The Aeronautical Development Agency, the nodal PSU for executing the programme, will shortly invite expressions of interest from defence companies to develop a prototype of the twin-engine powered 5th generation fighter jet, the defence ministry said in a statement.

According to Reuters, India will partner with a domestic company to build its 5th-generation fighter jets, and companies can bid independently or as a joint venture. The defence ministry said that these bids will be open for bidding by both private companies and state-owned entities.

In March, the Centre recommended the participation of the private sector in manufacturing military aircraft for the armed forces in an attempt to reduce the burden on state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

HAL has been criticised in the past for the slow delivery of light combat Tejas aircraft, a 4.5 generation fighter. The PSU blamed the delay on the slow delivery of engines from General Electric due to supply chain issues faced by the US firm.

Crucial programme

The 5th generation fighter jet programme is crucial to ensure the combat capabilities of the Indian Air Force, whose squadron strength has been depleted to 31 from an approved strength of 42. A squadron typically comprises 16-18 aircraft.

Ensuring the strength of the IAF is crucial when China is rapidly expanding its air power, Reuters reported. Pakistan has the J-10, one of China's most advanced warplanes, in its arsenal.

Apart from China's J-35 fighter jets, the United States' F-22 and F-35, and Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 are operational 5th-generation fighter jets used by their armed forces.