India set to roll out the red carpet for French President Macron

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron will be accorded a royal Rajputana welcome when he lands in Jaipur on the afternoon of January 25 even as the two nations are poised to embark on a military-industrial partnership that is firmly anchored in local manufacturing. President Marcon is the Chief Guest for 75th Republic Day. French President Emmanuel Macron will land in Jaipur on the afternoon of January 25. (AFP)

While substantive details of the two day visit of the French President to India were worked on by his diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday, the finer details are still being worked out on what should turn out to be a gala show for Emmanuel Macron.

Even though there is a toss-up in royal venues for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dinner in honour of his guest at Jaipur, the meal and the venue will seek to match what President Marcon did for PM Modi in July — closing the fabled Louvre for a banquet. For the first time in 60 years, the museum was closed to visitors on Bastille Day with the last time this was done being back when Queen Elizabeth visited Paris in 1953.

HT learns that leading the choice of venues for the Macron dinner could be City Palace, the current residence of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, which also boasts a museum that offers a glimpse into the glorious past of the Rajputs of Jaipur and Amber, followed by Rambagh Palace, Rajmahal Palace, Amber Palace and Jalmahal Palace. There is also a possibility of a roadshow for the French dignitary with the PM after his reception at the airport.

Apart from the pomp and splendor of the Jaipur dinner and the Republic Day parade, the two countries are expected to announce a military-industrial road-map, where France will help build Indian capacities and capabilities. The partnership is aimed at getting more jobs and machine tooling skills for Indian youth as well as providing an opportunity for local supply chains to tap into buyers in France and, thereon Europe. This road-map is focused on Indian requirements for the next 25 years with the emphasis on building India’s indigenous capabilities in making heavier aircraft engines, submarines, aircraft and also countering the military challenge in space with full support from France, people familiar with the matter said. The plan is that France will support India in the manufacture of nuclear and non-nuclear military platforms — from design to certification, they added. Facing a serious challenge from China in the Indian Ocean, India is also examining the options of building Barracuda class nuclear attack submarines or SSNs in India, a move that comes even as the PLA Navy is in full expansion mode.

India and France have also decided to be key allies in the Indo-Pacific with both being votaries of strategic autonomy and not dependent on third nations in exercising independent foreign policy. India is already committed to buying 26 Rafale-Maritime fighters for INS Vikrant and three additional diesel-electric Scorpene class submarines, to be manufactured in MDL in Mumbai.