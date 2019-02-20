India should give proof to Pakistan on involvement in Pulwama attack, says Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday that New Delhi should provide proof of Pakistani involvement in the Pulwama terror attack, which killed 40 troops, to Islamabad and “see what they do”.

Her statement supports that of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who on Tuesday offered to help with the Pulwama investigation if India shared “actionable evidence”. Khan’s comments prompted a sharp reaction from New Delhi, which said Khan’s comments were a “lame excuse”.

“It is true that Pakistan didn’t act on evidences of Mumbai and Pathankot attacks but since Imran Khan is the new prime minister there and talks about a new beginning, he should be given an opportunity. We should provide proof and see what they do,” said Mufti.

Mufti said Pakistan was plauged by many problems and in the given circumstances, it would be in the best interest of both countries to talk to each other. “If we have to save J&K and its people then dialogue is the only way. War is not a solution to any problem,” she said and added that only illiterate people can talk of war.

“BJP had agreed upon adopting Vajpayee’s policy on Kashmir. The BJP was on the same page with us like talks with Pakistan, separatists, opening new routes with Pakistan, maintaining status-quo on Article 370, reducing the foot print of security forces from peaceful civilian areas but why are they opposed to everything today,” she asked.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 23:25 IST