India so far contributed over USD 1 million to UN Counter terrorism fund

India has till date contributed over USD 1 million to the UN Trust fund for Counterterrorism Fund, including for Africa, the country's Permanent Representative TS Tirumurti said.

"India is proud to contribute USD 500,000 to the UN Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism. India's total contribution to the Fund so far = USD 1,050,000. Keen to continue our work with @UN_OCT (United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism) on specific programs/projects to further our common objective to combat terrorism," the Indian Mission in New York wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

Tirumurti in a tweet said that India "continues its strong & focused commitment to help member states build capacity to prevent & counter-terrorism. More than US$ 1 million contributed to the Fund by Flag of India till date, including for Africa."

Underlining that terrorism is an attack against human rights, India in March said it has been at the forefront of global counter-terrorism efforts and does not see any contradiction between countering terrorism and promotion and protection of human rights.

New Delhi said that India supports capacity building and technical assistance programmes extended to the Member States by the UN Counter-Terrorism Centre: including for building their capacity to promote and support human rights while countering terrorism.

The UN Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism was established by the Secretary-General in 2009 under DPA.