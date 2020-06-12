e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India-specific clinical score may predict risk

India-specific clinical score may predict risk

india Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:27 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

Some members of the national task force on Covid-related matters have proposed an India-specific clinical score to identify people with coronavirus who are at a higher risk of developing severe disease or dying, which will help in picking up warning signs early and saving lives.

While doctors have been using their clinical acumen to determine which patient could turn serious, the national guidelines will be standardised, looking at the overall evidence generated from the country.

“Some of us have been asking for analysis of India data and surveys to develop our own clinical score. It will require a set protocol that the task force is in the process of forming. However, no final decision has been taken on it yet,” said a member of the task force, who did not wish to be identified.

Among the risk factors that have been seen in Covid patients in India that likely led to the disease turning severe is more than one co-morbid condition such as diabetes and hypertension, chronic kidney disease and obesity.

“This is what is being usually seen but there could be other conditions that are specific to our patients. Hence, more evidence needs to be looked at comprehensively from hospitals across India to zero in on all those conditions that lead to a higher risk of Covid patients developing serious illnesses and not recovering as well. This will help further improve our case fatality rate,” said another member, requesting anonymity.

“CDC has also come out with a list of high-risk conditions among Covid patients, and it makes sense for India also to come up with a list of our own, based on how our patients behave,” the member added.

The US CDC (United States Centre for Disease Control) has enlisted 11 conditions that can lead to severe Covid disease.

The conditions are asthma, chronic kidney disease with dialysis, chronic lung disease, diabetes, haemoglobin disorders, immunocompromised condition, liver disease, people aged 65 years and older, people in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, serious heart conditions, and severe obesity.

A study published in JAMA network last month also endorsed creating a clinical risk score to “help identify patients with Covid-19 who may subsequently develop critical illness.”

Experts say it will also help in rationalising resources now that cases are rising in India.

“With the number of patients rising, this is also a way of rationalising how to use the medical resources in the best possible way, as people shouldn’t be occupying beds unnecessarily. Those who need it must get it,” said Dr GC Khilnani, former head, pulmonology department, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

The clinical score, he says, will also help doctors in taking note of patients with non-specific symptoms.

“Not everyone is landing with cough, or breathlessness, some are also coming with loss of smell or diarrhoea, so if there is a set list that doctors can refer to then it will improve patient selection at the time of triage, especially in smaller towns or remote areas,” he added.

top news
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In