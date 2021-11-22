Home / India News / India, Sri Lanka and Maldives coast guards conduct exercise
india news

India, Sri Lanka and Maldives coast guards conduct exercise

The Indian Coast Guard vessels, ICGS Vajra and ICGS Apoorva, and the Sri Lanka Coast Guard’s SLCGS Suraksha are in the Maldives for the exercise
This year marks 30 years since the first edition of the exercise. (mndf.gov.mv)
This year marks 30 years since the first edition of the exercise. (mndf.gov.mv)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 09:50 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

The 15th edition of the biennial trilateral exercise “Dosti” by the coast guard forces of the Maldives, India and Sri Lanka is underway in the Maldives during November 20-24.

The Indian Coast Guard vessels, ICGS Vajra and ICGS Apoorva, and the Sri Lanka Coast Guard’s SLCGS Suraksha are in the Maldives for the exercise. This year marks 30 years since the first edition of the exercise.

The trilateral exercise aims to strengthen friendship, enhance mutual operational capabilities, exercise interoperability and build cooperation between the coast guards of the Maldives, India and Sri Lanka, officials said.

Exercises carried out over the past 10 years have focused on drills on assisting with maritime accidents, eliminating sea pollution, and coast guard procedures and conduct during situations such as oil spills.

Exercise “Dosti” was started in 1991 between the Indian and the Maldives coast guards. Sri Lanka joined the exercise for the first time in 2012.

“Much excitement & energy was packed into the main exercise & steampast of Dosti XV at Usfasgan’du Area in Male’ today. Chief Guest, Hon. Minister of Defence @MariyaDidi interacted with local students, who claimed they were thrilled to witness the dynamic drills & displays,” the defence minister of the Maldives said in a tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out