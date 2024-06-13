India steps up efforts to provide medical care to injured citizens in Kuwait

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities on Thursday stepped up efforts to provide medical care to its nationals injured in a devastating fire in Kuwait and to identify those who died in the incident, even as preparations were made to bring back the bodies of the dead in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft. MoS for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh meets Indians injured in Wednesday’s fire at the Jaber hospital in Kuwait on June 13 (PTI/VIA @indembkwt)

Minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to travel to Kuwait to oversee relief measures and facilitate the expeditious repatriation of bodies, visited several hospitals to meet the injured. He met Kuwait’s deputy prime minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah and foreign minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya to take stock of the situation.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Forty-nine people, including 42 Indian nationals, died and another 56 were injured in the fire on Wednesday at a building at Mangaf in southern Kuwait that housed nearly 200 foreign workers. Most of the dead and injured were from Kerala. Kuwait is home to an Indian expatriate community of nearly one million.

“The situation is that most of the victims are burn victims and some of the bodies have been charred beyond recognition,” Singh told reporters before leaving New Delhi early on Thursday. DNA tests were being done to identify the bodies and an IAF aircraft was on stand-by to bring back the bodies, Singh said.

At his meeting with Al-Sabah, Singh was informed that the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, issued instructions to ensure that all necessary assistance and support was provided to those affected by the fire.

Singh thanked Al-Sabah and the leadership of Kuwait for the “pro-active facilitation being provided by Kuwaiti authorities”, according to a post on X by the Indian embassy.

Al-Yahya offered his condolences on the tragic incident and assured Singh of Kuwait’s full support, including medical care, early repatriation of bodies and an investigation into the incident.

Kuwait is harnessing all the necessary capabilities to meet the medical needs of the injured, and authorities are doing everything necessary to ascertain the circumstances and causes of the horrific fire, Al-Yahya was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the foreign ministry. Justice will take its course in this case with all transparency and integrity, he said.

Singh lauded the Kuwait government’s rapid response and appreciated the medical care being provided to the injured.

Singh visited Adan Hospital, where 12 Indians are being treated. He also went to Mubarak Al Kabeer Hospital, where seven Indians are being treated for injuries, and to Jaber Hospital, where six injured are being treated. Singh enquired about their well-being and assured them of all support from the Indian government.

People familiar with the matter said a C-130J Hercules medium-lift aircraft of the IAF was expected to take off for Kuwait late on Thursday to bring back the bodies of the dead.