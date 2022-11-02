Home / India News / India successfully conducts maiden flight-test of ballistic missile defence interceptor

India successfully conducts maiden flight-test of ballistic missile defence interceptor

Updated on Nov 02, 2022 08:32 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and said that this unique type of interceptor with advanced technologies is available with a very few nations in the world.

The AD-1 is a long-range interceptor missile designed for both low exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric interception of long-range ballistic missiles as well as aircraft.
HT News Desk

India on Wednesday successfully conducted the maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile, the defence ministry said. The test was conducted from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

“During the flight-test, all the sub-systems performed as per expectations and were validated by the data captured by a number of range sensors including Radar, Telemetry and Electro Optical Tracking stations deployed to capture the flight data,” the government said in a statement.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO ) and said that this unique type of interceptor with advanced technologies is available with very few nations in the world. Today’s trial will further strengthen the country’s BMD capability to the next level, he added.

About AD-1 missile

The AD-1 is a long-range interceptor missile designed for both low exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric interception of long-range ballistic missiles as well as aircraft, the ministry said.

Propelled by a two-stage solid motor, the missile is equipped with an indigenously developed advanced control system, navigation and guidance algorithm to precisely guide the vehicle to the target.

(With agency inputs)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Sign out