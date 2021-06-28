India successfully test-fires Agni P, a new missile in Agni series

India successfully carried out the test-firing of a new missile in the Agni series known as Agni P on Monday off the coast of Odisha, officials said. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested the new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island at 10:55am off the coast of Odisha. “Various telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile. The missile has followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy,” DRDO said in a statement.

Agni P is the first of the new class of Agni missile to be launched by DRDO. The ballistic missile weighs 50% less than Agni 3 and has new guidance and a new generation of propulsion. Since the missile is canisterised, it can be launched from rail and road and stored for a longer period and transported all across the country as per operational requirements.

The missile, which has a range between 1000km to 2000km, can be used to target enemy armadas in the Indo-Pacific.

Last Friday, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test-fired an extended range version of indigenously-developed Pinaka rocket at Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

That day, 25 Enhanced Pinaka rockets, which can destroy targets at distances up to 45 kilometres, were test-fired in quick succession against targets at different ranges on Thursday and Friday. The 122 mm Caliber rockets were also launched from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL).

