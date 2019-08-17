India suspends Jodhpur-Karachi Thar Express train

india

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 01:10 IST

The Railways has cancelled operations of Thar Express that connects Jodhpur in India to Karachi in Pakistan until further orders, a release from North Western Railway chief public relations officer Abhay Sharma said on Friday.

The weekly train, running every Friday, from Bhagat Ki Kothi railway station in Jodhpur and the one that takes passengers from Munnabao railway station to Zero Point has been cancelled, the release said.

NWR Jodhpur division PRO Gopal Sharma said 45 passengers had booked tickets for the train scheduled to depart on Friday evening, however, officials said the train would not undertake its journey.

There was uncertainty over its operations last week after Pakistan railways minister Sheikh Rashid announced the discontinuation of train service.

“We have been chasing Pakistan about the status of Thar Express. But we have not got any response. We cannot leave our passengers in limbo,” officials told news agency PTI.

The bi-weekly Samjhauta Express between Delhi and Attari in India and Lahore in Pakistan was cancelled following India’s decision to nullify Article 370 giving special status to J&K.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 01:10 IST