India suspends visa services for Canadians: All you need to know

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 21, 2023 09:26 PM IST

FAQs: India on Thursday suspended visa processing services in Canada, widening a diplomatic row between New Delhi and Ottawa

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday suspended visa services for Canadian citizens citing security threats to its staff in its consulates in Canada, a move that marks the escalation of tensions between the two countries triggered by Ottawa’s announcement this week that it was “actively pursuing credible allegations” linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in June.

The external affairs ministry said visa services were suspended because the Canadian government’s inaction on the security situation has resulted in disruption (AP)
Here’s who the decision impacts, and who it doesn’t. To be sure, these answers are subject to change in the event of reciprocal action by Canada.

Why did India suspend issuing new visas?

“The issue is the incitement of violence, inaction by Canadian authorities and the creation of an environment that disrupts the functioning of our consulates which is what is making us stop temporarily the issuance of visa services. We will review this situation on a regular basis,” the ministry of external affairs said on Thursday.

Will Canadians, who are in Canada, be able to apply for new visas to India?

No. India has halted all visa services for citizens of Canada, save those with existing visas.

Will Indians, who are in India, be able to travel to Canada?

As things stand, yes. Canada has not, so far, imposed any curbs on Indians travelling to Canada.

Are people allowed to travel from Canada to India for work or business?

No, unless they already possess an existing Indian visa. India’s visa application curbs on Canadians extends across sectors, with no exceptions.

Can people with valid Indian visas or the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card travel to India?

Yes. Those who have valid visas and OCI are free to travel to India, the external affairs ministry clarified on Thursday.

Can a Canadian living abroad apply for an Indian visa?

No. A Canadian citizen will not be able to apply for an Indian visa even if the person is living in any other country, MEA said on Thursday.

Will the visa suspension impact Canadians who are living in India?

No. Their current visas remain valid. They can apply to renew their visa as per rules governing their visa categories.

I am an Indian student who has been accepted into a Canadian university. Can I still travel?

Yes. As of 9pm on Thursday, there are no restrictions on any Indians on travelling to Canada.

I am an Indian citizen studying in Canada. Can I travel to India?

Yes. The MEA has clarified that there are no curbs on Indian citizens, whether students or otherwise, travelling to India from Canada.

