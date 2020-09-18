e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India talking to Russia for possible advancement of Sputnik V here, says health ministry

India talking to Russia for possible advancement of Sputnik V here, says health ministry

india Updated: Sep 18, 2020 22:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A nurse shows a box with Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine prepared for inoculation in the post-registration trials stage at a clinic in Moscow, Russia.
A nurse shows a box with Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine prepared for inoculation in the post-registration trials stage at a clinic in Moscow, Russia.(REUTERS)
         

The Centre is in consultations with the Russian government for exploring the possibility of getting Russian vaccine Sputnik V early, Parliament was told on Friday. Minister of state for health Ashwini Choubey informed the Lok Sabha that the department of biotechnology is engaging in talks with the Russian government for Covid-19 vaccine in India.

“While the government and Industry are trying their best to make available a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 at the earliest, it is difficult to comment on the exact timelines in view of various complex pathways involved in vaccine development,” the minister said, detailing the progress the ongoing vaccine trials in India have made.

Also Read | 30 Covid-19 vaccine candidates under development, Govt informs Lok Sabha

About 30 COVID-19 vaccine candidates are under various stages of development, the minister said. If the advanced clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine succeed, then an effective vaccination is likely to be available by the end of first quarter of 2021, the minister added.

Also Read | A look at the state of the vaccine race

Elaborating on the steps taken by the government for timely availability of Covid-19 drugs and vaccination, Choubey informed that CDSCO has approved the manufacturing and marketing of three drugs — Remdesivir Injectable formulations, Favipiravir tablets, Itolizumab injection — for restricted emergency use in the country for treatment of coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, Russia’s R-Pharm on Friday announced the approval of coronavir for outpatient treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 coronavirus infection.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Election officials in Bihar told to fact check, call out fake news
Election officials in Bihar told to fact check, call out fake news
ED attaches three hotels worth Rs 100 crore in PMC Bank fraud
ED attaches three hotels worth Rs 100 crore in PMC Bank fraud
‘Members rarely met’: Smriti Irani on Centre scrapping Handloom Board
‘Members rarely met’: Smriti Irani on Centre scrapping Handloom Board
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
Anil Dhasmana is new chief of NTRO, spy agency that keeps an eye from the sky
Anil Dhasmana is new chief of NTRO, spy agency that keeps an eye from the sky
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In