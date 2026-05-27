India tears into Pak at UN, calls out doctrine to ‘bleed' neighbour by ‘thousand cuts’

India strongly criticised Pakistan over its “continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism” and urged Islamabad to “credibly and irrevocably” stop supporting terrorism in all its forms during a UN Security Council debate on “Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centred International System” on Tuesday.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, spoke during the debate.(India at UN, NY/ANI )

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The debate was chaired by China as part of its presidency of the 15-nation UN body for May. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi led the opening session on Tuesday morning.

India slams Pakistan at UNSC debate

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, spoke during the debate and slammed Pakistan for making “baseless and unwarranted remarks” that claimed to support the UN Charter.

“The use of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan and its doctrine of ‘bleeding India by a thousand cuts’ exposes its hollow rhetoric of commitment to the UN Charter,” he said.

Harish also said that Pakistan's record since Independence has been shaped by aggression against India and repeated support for cross-border terrorism.

“Independent India began its life battling cross-border aggression by Pakistan, which coveted Indian territories that had become a part of India as a result of their complete, legal and irrevocable accession,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also said that Pakistan had repeatedly gone against the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful coexistence through wars, unprovoked attacks and terror-related actions aimed at India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also said that Pakistan had repeatedly gone against the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful coexistence through wars, unprovoked attacks and terror-related actions aimed at India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Indian envoy said, "India has every right to defend itself from such cross-border terrorism. Pakistan will have to accept that there are consequences of its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian envoy said, "India has every right to defend itself from such cross-border terrorism. Pakistan will have to accept that there are consequences of its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism." {{/usCountry}}

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He accused Islamabad of continuously promoting extremist elements since its formation.

He said, “Pakistan’s harnessing of the malevolent forces of terrorism, religious extremism, violent radicalism and anti-India rhetoric has continued unabated since its creation.

“The facts in this regard are on public record and need no further elucidation. Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably end its support for all forms of terrorism.”

India slammed Pakistan’s ‘heinous acts’ of aggression

The envoy’s latest remarks came days after he raised concerns at the UN Security Council over Afghan civilian deaths and injuries caused by cross-border violence involving Pakistani military forces on Wednesday last week.

In a sharp response at the UN Security Council, India had criticised Pakistan's "long tainted record" of genocidal acts after Islamabad’s representative to the UN, ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, brought up the Jammu and Kashmir issue during a debate.

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"It is ironic that Pakistan, with its long tainted record of genocidal acts, has chosen to refer to issues that are strictly internal to India," Harish said during the annual UNSC Open Debate on 'Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict'.

India had also expressed concern over the continuing threat of cross-border terrorism, saying it remains a challenge to regional peace, stability and international security.

With inputs from agencies

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