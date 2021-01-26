India thanks British PM Boris Johnson for Republic Day wishes
India on Tuesday thanked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his warm wishes on the occasion of its 72nd Republic Day.
Taking to Twitter, Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, said "We thank Prime Minister of United Kingdom @BorisJohnson for his warm wishes on the occasion of India's 72nd RepublicDay."
India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. On this day, the country adopted the Constitution of India in 1950.
Extending greetings on the occasion of Republic Day, Johnson, in a video message, wished India "Happy Republic Day" and reiterated his plan to visit the country later this year.
"Let me wish everyone in India, as well as those celebrating here in Britain, a very Happy Republic Day," he said.
"Today, as India celebrates Republic Day and the birth of Constitution that established your nation as the biggest sovereign democracy in the world. I want to offer my sincere greetings, to a country that is very close to my heart," he further said.
"I look forward to visiting India later this year, strengthening our friendship, and striving for the quantum leap in our relationship that Prime Minister Modi and I have both pledged to achieve," he added.
Speaking about the cancellation of his visit to India as the chief guest to mark India's 72nd Republic Day parade, he said, "I was hugely looking forward to joining you for this important occasion, the kind invitation of my dear friend Prime Minister Modi. Alas, our common struggle against Covid-19, kept me in London."
"All over the world, this crisis is compelling people to stay apart including family and friends in Britain and India, who form what PM Modi says, "living bridge between us," added Johnson.
He also lauded the Indian effort in producing and distributing Covid-19 vaccines. "As I speak our two countries are working side-by-side to develop, produce, and distribute the vaccines that will help to free humanity the pandemic. And thanks to the combined efforts of Britain and India and many other nations, we are on the road to success against Covid-19."
Putting the onus of Tuesday's events on the government and questioning it for not accepting the farmers demands, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was not right on the government's part to create a facade of talks and neither conceding to their demands nor proposing any solution.
Sasikala was sentenced to four-year imprisonment in February 2017 in the ₹66 crore disproportionate assets case along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi and former Tamil Nadu chief minister late Jayalalithaa's foster son VN Sudhakaran.
Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Captain Amarinder Singh the violence would negate the goodwill the farmers had earned through their peaceful protests so far.
The Haryana government said the decision was taken on the basis of intelligence reports on the likelihood of violence and disturbance of public peace in the state's national capital region districts
