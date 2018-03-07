India to get its first interactive portal for female entrepreneurs on International Women’s Day

The micro, small and medium enterprises ministry (MSME) is all set to launch an exclusive web portal for women entrepreneurs, in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India and Startup India initiatives.

The portal will be unveiled on International Women’s Day (March 8), a senior ministry official said on the condition of anonymity. “Udyam Sakhi is a one-of-its-kind initiative in the country. It will be an interactive platform for emerging women entrepreneurs to understand the current scenario of industries and get guidance in various aspects of entrepreneurship,” he added.

The official said the portal will provide guidance to women entrepreneurs on how to create a business plan for availing financial support from funding agencies, besides getting all the possible help and mentorship they need.

“Some sample project profiles will also be shared on this network for reference. It will provide free Internet counselling from seasoned entrepreneurs, especially for establishing small businesses and providing low-cost training to emerging entrepreneurs. Essentially, it will be a one-stop solution for all their queries.”

The portal will have a special section on incubators.

“A Niti Aayog study had pointed out that of the 145 most backward districts in the country, the ones providing better economic opportunities to women were performing well on health and education parameters,” the official said. “As this is an encouraging trend, the ministry was keen on creating a special platform for women entrepreneurs.”