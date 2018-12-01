India to host first G20 summit in 2022, to coincide with 75th year of Independence

India will host the G20 summit in 2022, to coincide with the 75th year of its Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. It will be the first meet of the global grouping in India.

“It’s India’s 75th Independence Day in 2022 and we had requested Italy if we can get (to host the G20 summit) in 2022 instead of 2021.They accepted our request, others accepted it too. I’m grateful and I invite leadership from across the world to come to India in 2022,” he said at the 13th meeting of the group in Argentine capital Buenos Aires, reported news agency ANI.

Founded in 1999, the G20 brings together 19 of the world’s most industrialised nations and the European Union. Annual meetings of its country’s leaders have been taking place since 2008. This summit was the first to take place in South America.

At the two-day summit, India released a nine-point agenda, including a call for stronger cooperation between countries in efforts to catch fugitive economic offenders.

Prime Minister Modi also held the first ever trilateral meeting of the leaders of India, Japan and the US - a grouping which he named “JAI” (Hindi for success or victory), the second trilateral meeting of RIC (Russia, India China) after 12 years and an informal meet of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) nations.

He also met Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and German Chancellor Angela Merkel among others.

On Saturday, he met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and invited him to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations next year. The South African leader accepted the invitation.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 23:21 IST