Modi names trilateral with Japan, US ‘JAI’; says will play big global role

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a name for the triumvirate of Japan, America (the United States) and India, whose leaders held their first trilateral on the sidelines of the G20 in Buenos Aires on Friday. It is “JAI” (Hindi for success or victory).

The new coinage came in Modi’s remarks to reporters before the meeting. US president Donald Trump and Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe also made brief remarks.

After the meeting, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar wrote on Twitter, “Leaders exchanged views on Indo Pacific, maritime and connectivity issues.”

The White House said in a readout of the meeting, “As a treaty ally of Japan and major defense partner of India, the United States shares unique and exceptional relationships with both countries based on common democratic values.

“The three leaders reaffirmed the importance of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision for global stability and prosperity, and pledged to deepen trilateral cooperation.”

In remarks to reporters before the meeting, Modi had said the three countries will be “playing a a big role together for world peace, prosperity and stability” and both countries are “our strategic partners” and they are “very good friends”. He spoke in Hindi, which was translated by an interpreter after he was done.

“When you look at the acronym of the three countries Japan, America and India — it’s JAI,” the prime minister said.

”JAI” is a good message that goes out; it’s a good beginning. And together … we will be playing a very big role .. for world peace, prosperity and stability.”

President Trump spoke first to reporters and said US ties with both India and Japan have never been better. And underlined “lots of trade” and military purchases between them.

Speaking last, Prime Minister Abe had said, as translated from Japanese, the three countries shared “fundamental values and strategic interests”.and stressed the importance of close cooperation between them towards realizing “free and open Indo-Pacific”.

The meeting, on the sidelines of the two-day summit, came amid China flexing its muscles in the strategic Indo-Pacific region. The trilateral was an expansion of the bilateral meeting between Trump and Abe.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 00:42 IST