G20 summit Live updates: ‘Yoga is India’s gift to the world,’ says PM Modi in Argentina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is currently in Argentina to attend the G20 summit and said that issues pertaining to fugitive offenders and global economy, which are of major concern to the entire world, will be discussed in the summit.

While addressing the ‘Yoga for Peace’ event in Buenos Aires on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi said, “In G20 summit many issues will be discussed such as global economy, sustainable development, climate change, and fugitive economic offenders. These are in the interest of the entire world and not just India and Argentina.”

Speaking on the cultural connection between India and Argentina, Prime Minister Modi mentioned how football legend Diego Maradona’s name is used in phrases in India.

9:15 am IST India admires Argentina’s culture: PM Modi “Talked about the vibrant India-Argentina friendship and how people in India are admirers of Argentina’s culture as well as their accomplishments in sports. Also invited the Indian diaspora and the people of Argentina for the 2019 PBD in Kashi and the Kumbh in Prayagraj,” tweeted PM Modi.





9:10 am IST Russia must release Ukrainian vessels, crew: UK PM Russia must release the Ukrainian boats and sailors it captured on Sunday, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday, adding that Britain would continue to push for “appropriate sanctions.” “This is part of a pattern of Russian behaviour. They should release those ships and sailors, they should de-escalate the situation,” May told reporters on the flight to the G20 summit in Argentina, which Russian President Vladimir Putin is also due to attend.





9:05 am IST Intend to speak to Saudi crown prince on Khashoggi, Yemen: UK PM British Prime Minister Theresa May plans to raise the killing of Jamal Khashoggi and the situation in Yemen with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit in Argentina, she said on Thursday.





9:00 am IST G20 opens under assault from Trump on collective action G20 powers open two days of summit talks in crisis-hit Argentina on Friday after a stormy buildup dominated by US President Donald Trump’s consensus-bucking crusade to realign world trade. Shortly before the summit kicks off, Trump’s “America First” charge will bear fruit with the signing in Buenos Aires of a successor to the North American free trade pact NAFTA.





8:55 am IST Merkel to miss G20 opening after emergency landing in Cologne German Chancellor Angela Merkel will miss the opening of the G20 summit in Argentina after her plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Cologne on Thursday due to a technical problem, her spokeswoman said. “We will not be proceeding today,” she told AFP. According to tweets by German journalists on board the Airbus A340, named Konrad Adenauer after Germany’s first post-war chancellor, Merkel will leave for Madrid on Friday and head on a commercial flight for Buenos Aires with a slimmed down delegation.





8:50 am IST No decision yet on whether Abe, Macron will meet: Japan No meeting has been set yet between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his French counterpart, a Japan’s government spokesman said, after media reported that President Emmanuel Macron had requested a meeting to discuss the Nissan-Renault alliance. Abe and Macron will both attend a G20 summit meeting in Buenos Aires starting on Friday.





8:45 am IST Trump arrives in Buenos Aires for tension-filled G20 summit US president Donald Trump arrived Thursday in Buenos Aires for the Group of 20 summit, where he will hold a high-stakes meeting with China but has vowed to snub Russia’s Vladimir Putin.





8:40 am IST India plays major role in climate change negotiations: UN secretary-general “The secretary-general specifically acknowledged that India plays a very major role in climate change negotiations. He acknowledged that Prime Minister had taken a number of very concrete steps towards addressing climate change,” said foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale.





8:30 pm IST Climate change focus of PM’s meeting UN Secretary-General: Foreign secy “The main subject of discussion in Prime Minister’s meeting with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres was the forthcoming climate change meeting in Katowice, Poland, the so-called ‘COP 24’,” said foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale.





8:15 pm IST Saudi looks to invest in tech,agricultural and energy sectors: Foreign secy “Crown Prince informed PM that Saudi will be finalising an initial investment into national infrastructure fund.He referred to future prospects for investment in tech,agricultural and energy sectors. PM,in particular,stressed upon importance of having stable energy prices,” said foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale.





8:00 am IST Yoga is India’s gift to the world: PM Modi “Yoga is India’s gift to the world for health, wellness and peace. It connects us with wellness and happiness. “Yoga is bridging the vast distance between India and Argentina. It is connecting the two countries and their people,” Prime Minister Modi said.





7:45 pm IST PM discussed how Saudi Arabia can enhance its investment: Vijay Gokhale “PM Modi’s meeting with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia was a cordial meeting. There was very specific discussion that took place between them on how Saudi Arabia can enhance its investment across a number of sectors in next 2-3 years,” said foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale in Buenos Aires, Argentina.





7:40 pm IST PM Modi meets Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meeting with Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on the sidelines of the G20 summit. UN Secretary General @antonioguterres met PM @narendramodi in #BuenosAires on the sidelines of the #G20Summit. Discussed India's uniting role in addressing climate change globally, with specific reference to the forthcoming COP24 meeting in Katowice, Poland. pic.twitter.com/IxW9yRIsGR — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 29, 2018





7: 32 am IST PM congratulates Argentinian hockey team for winning match I congratulate the Argentinian hockey team for winning their first match during the Hockey World Cup being held in Odisha, India. Best wishes to the team for the coming matches: PM Modi at “Yoga For Peace” event in Buenos Aires, Argentina.





7:28 am IST PM Modi attends ‘Yoga for Peace’ event “Today’s programme is called “Yoga For Peace”. It is difficult to find a better name than this for a yoga program. Yoga helps us acquire better mental and physical health. It gives strength to our body&peace to our mind,” said PM Modi at ‘Yoga For Peace’ event in Buenos Aires, Argentina.





7:27 am IST Trump cancels Putin meeting at upcoming G20 summit US president Donald Trump on Thursday announced he had cancelled his scheduled meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the upcoming G-20 summit in Argentina, adding to the more to the drama already surrounding the annual gathering of leaders from developed and developing nations.





7:26 am IST PM Modi discusses enhancing Saudi investment in tech, infra PM Narendramodi met with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on sidelines of G20 Argentina. Discussed enhancing Saudi investment in technology, infrastructure, petroleum, renewable energy, food security, fintech & defence sectors. Had a fruitful interaction with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. We discussed multiple aspects of India-Saudi Arabia relations and ways to further boost economic, cultural and energy ties. pic.twitter.com/KYeIiG2FET — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 29, 2018



