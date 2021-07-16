'India to make best use of UNSC term for permanent seat': Shringla

India will make the best of its two-year term in the UN Security Council (UNSC) and underscore that it establishes the right to be a permanent member of the 15-nation body, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, as the country prepares to assume Presidency of the Council. India also called upon the international community once again to “speak in one voice” against terrorism.

“Next month, we have one of the most landmark events in our engagement in the UN. We will be president of the UN Security Council in the month of August,” Shringla said, adding, “We will make the best of our two-year term. We will leave our mark in the Council and our point is to say that India really, by its contribution, establishes the right to be a permanent member of UN Security Council.”

During a UNSC briefing on UN support mission in Libya, Shringla raised concern over the failure of political parties in Libya to agree to a constitutional and legal basis for elections scheduled in December. “The next six months will be critical for Libya, as it embarks on a journey towards peace and stability. It is incumbent upon the international community and the Security Council, in particular, to continue to provide support to Libya in this critical phase,” he said

Shringla will participate in two high-level events in UNSC to be held under the current French Presidency. He will also meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and address the Council briefing on Libya.

India is Chair of the Libyan Sanctions Committee.

