Home / India News / India to purchase 10 mn doses of Zydus Cadila's vaccine at about 265 each
india news

India to purchase 10 mn doses of Zydus Cadila's vaccine at about 265 each

The three-dose vaccine, ZyCoV-D, was approved by the country's drug regulator in August for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above. As opposed to traditional syringes, it is administered using a needle-free "PharmaJet" applicator, which will be sold at 93 rupees per dose.
The total cost to the government to inoculate a person with the vaccine and the applicator would come up to 1,074 rupees ($14.48).(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
The total cost to the government to inoculate a person with the vaccine and the applicator would come up to 1,074 rupees ($14.48).(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

India has placed an order for 10 million doses of Zydus Cadila's DNA Covid-19 vaccine at a price of 265 rupees ($3.57) per dose, the drugmaker said on Monday.

The three-dose vaccine, ZyCoV-D, was approved by the country's drug regulator in August for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above.

As opposed to traditional syringes, it is administered using a needle-free "PharmaJet" applicator, which will be sold at 93 rupees per dose.

"The needle-free application of the vaccination, we hope, will motivate many more to vaccinate and safeguard themselves from COVID-19," Sharvil Patel, managing director of Zydus, said in a filing https://bit.ly/3BVRY1h to the stock exchanges.

The total cost to the government to inoculate a person with the vaccine and the applicator would come up to 1,074 rupees ($14.48).

India has so far administered nearly 1.09 billion vaccine doses to its adult population, of which 88% have received a version of AstraZeneca's shot by the Serum Institute of India, which sells it to the state governments at 400 rupees a dose and to private hospitals for 600 rupees.

The two other shots used are a home-grown one by vaccine maker Bharat Biotech and Russia's Sputnik V. Bharat Biotech supplies its vaccine at 150 rupees a dose, while Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, the supplier of Sputnik V, has priced the shot at 995 rupees.

The 265 rupee price had been decided in consultation with the government, Zydus said.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out