India to test marine version of Rafale jet today

New Delhi India on Friday, will test the Rafale-M (Marine) jet for use on its Vikramaditya aircraft carrier as well as the indigenous aircraft carrier 1 (IAC1), which will be deployed as the INS Vikrant, at the INS Hansa in Goa, a shore-based test facility. The aircraft for the test arrived Thursday.

The marine version of the Rafale jet has a reinforced under-carriage and nose wheel, a bigger arrester hook, an integrated ladder and other minor differences from the Rafale currently in use in the Indian Air Force.

According to people familiar with the matter, the Rafale M is better suited for use on the aircraft carriers than the F18 Hornet fighter from the US for several reasons. They pointed out that it can fit into the lift bay of the Vikramaditya, unlike the F18; and that its dimensions also mean more of them (14) can fit onto the deck of the Vikramaditya as compared to 10 or 11 F18s.

They also added that unlike the F18s, which requires the carriers to be fitted with a new carrier optical landing system, the Rafale M’s can work with the existing one on the Vikramaditya.

There’s also the benefit of a common platform across the navy and the Air Force, one of the people said. Apart from synergies in logistics and maintenance, this person added, Indian Navy pilots could be trained on IAF’s Rafales for “faster induction”.

The navy will likely test the F18s at the same facility in March, HT learns.

The Vikrant is likely to be commissioned by August 15, and if the Rafale M is chosen, India may seek to lease four or five of the aircraft for immediate deployment. The Vikramaditya is currently equipped with two squadrons of aging MiG-29.

The Rafale M sent for testing is the latest version of the fighter with India specific enhancements. It is nuclear capable, carries Meteor air to air missiles, SCALP air to ground missile and Hammer precision guided ammunition.

