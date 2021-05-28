Home / India News / India to vaccinate all citizens against Covid-19 by December 2021, says Union minister Javadekar
India to vaccinate all citizens against Covid-19 by December 2021, says Union minister Javadekar

Union minister Javadekar criticised Rahul Gandhi during his press conference and said that he should take note that India will vaccinate at least 108 crore people by December this year.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 03:00 PM IST
A man receives his Covid-19 vaccine in Maharashtra. (ANI photo)

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that India will vaccinate all of its citizens against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by December 2021 while addressing a press conference. Javadekar said that by December 216 crore doses of vaccine doses will be ready which means that 108 crore people will be able to get their jabs.

“The health ministry last week made it clear that within December the nation will produce 216 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines which means that at least 108 crore people will be able to get their jabs. So, Rahul Gandhi should understand that India will vaccinate all by December 2021,” Prakash Javadekar said. Javadekar also said that the Covid-19 vaccination programme is robust and will successfully vaccinate every citizen.

Javadekar harshly criticised Rahul Gandhi for using the word 'nautanki' during his press conference earlier in the day. He said that using such terms while the nation faces a crisis is akin to insulting the efforts of the government to contain the pandemic.

“India has administered 20 crore vaccines so far and ranks second in terms of jabs administered. If Rahul Gandhi is indeed worried about vaccination rates, he should concentrate on how Congress-governed states are conducting their respective vaccination drives. Those states have not been able to vaccinate people aged between 18-45 years even though quotas were assigned to them,” Javadekar further added.

Topics
coronavirus vaccine prakash javadekar
